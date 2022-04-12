SyncWords to Sponsor EventMB with Webex Events (Formerly Socio)

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords , the leading provider for virtual event live captioning, will sponsor an exciting event coming up on April 13th with Webex Events . Formerly known as Socio , Webex Events is a modern event technology platform designed to power the hybrid events of the future. SyncWords will now be able to add live human captioning and automatic translations beyond meetings, webinars and webcasts to now include large-scale, multi-session hybrid conferences.

Deepening the Partnership for Accessibility

SyncWords' and Webex Events partnership, going strong for over a year, has already seen some great collaborations in the events space. The upcoming events will showcase both Webex Events technology, as well as SyncWords' leadership and innovation in the captioning industry.

SyncWords Live has become synonymous with live captioning and translation in the new world of online meetings and virtual conferences. SyncWords Live helps organizations do just that by providing an intuitive platform to easily deliver real-time captions to online meeting platforms like Webex Events. While SyncWords Live can be used as a primary tool to help deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences, and meeting Section 508 compliance, accessibility broadens the scope of reach while engaging and enabling foreign language participation. SyncWords' accuracy in captions and real-time translation features speak directly to its core value of championing diversity and inclusion in meetings.

The Evolution of Hybrid Events

Hybrid events have more significant potential in terms of audience. Hybrid events offer engagement opportunities of live events by providing participants with options to engage with the event online. Live event accessibility is of utmost importance in the event space. Hybrid events can engage both in-person and virtual attendees, while offering them a thoroughly immersive and inclusive experience through the use of captions and live translations of event content. SyncWords has been a good resource for customers who are planning Hybrid events.

Event and Registration Details

The April 13th event is in partnership with EventMB , focused on the buzz around hybrid events. EventMB, the world's go-to online resource for event professionals, is partnering with Webex Events to offer a close look at third-party solutions for hybrid events, where SyncWords will feature leading closed captioning expert Giovanni Galvez, VP of Business Development at SyncWords. At this summit, happening on 04/13/2022, Gio will discuss how to leverage new features to improve accuracy of automatic translation for live events. Mark your calendars and register here for this not-to-be-missed event.

The buzz about hybrid: tools and tips for better attendee engagement: Wednesday, 4/13 ( 12pm ET ) register here .

About SyncWords

Since 2000, SyncWords has been the trusted leader in closed captioning and translations for virtual events and meetings providing a comprehensive platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions and subtitles in over 100 languages. With integrations on Zoom , Webex Events , Hopin , PheedLoop , Hubilo and many more platforms, SyncWords is captioning and translating thousands of virtual events and broadcasts worldwide. Further, SyncWords' caption automation technology powers thousands of hours of captions and subtitles for broadcasters, OTT platforms and education institutions worldwide.

About Webex Events (Formerly Socio)

Webex Events is an all-in-one event management software that powers continuous engagement to drive better results for virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.

