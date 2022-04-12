Michael Lynch Joins Nutiva and Coconut Secret as Chief Executive Officer

Organic Plant-Based Culinary Leaders Tap Industry Veteran to Lead Aggressive Growth Strategy

RICHMOND, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutiva , the pioneer of organic plant-based culinary products, and sister brand Coconut Secret, the leading brand of Coconut Aminos, are excited to announce the appointment of CPG industry veteran, Michael Lynch, as Chief Executive Officer. Lynch has assumed day-to-day leadership of the company as CEO and will spearhead expansion of both brands' retail footprints throughout North America, while driving growth through innovation and new culinary products. Steven Naccarato, who previously held the role of CEO, will serve on the Board of Directors and act as Nutiva's representative for OSC2, a network of values aligned Bay Areas companies.

A seasoned leader with more than 30 years of experience in the plant-based food industry with brands including Daiya Foods, Earth's Own, Kraft Foods and Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Lynch is an entrepreneurial-minded general management executive with a love for strengthening and nurturing products that are good for people and the planet. Most recently, he held the role of President at the #1 plant-based milk company in Canada – Earth's Own Food Company, and prior served as interim CEO at plant-based foods company, Daiya Foods. At Daiya Foods, Lynch served as a key senior team member where he architected a product innovation and portfolio strategy that expanded the brand into multiple adjacent categories and led growth from $12 million to $200 million in seven years.

"I've always loved Nutiva and believe that our products are at the intersection of several leading consumer trends, including plant-based eating and at-home cooking," said Lynch. "I have admiration for Nutiva founder John Roulac, Steven Naccarato, and the entire Nutiva team for building an incredible brand that is so deeply rooted in its mission and values. I'm passionate about building consumer focused, beloved brands and excited to leverage my experiences to establish Nutiva and Coconut Secret as leading organic culinary brands."

Lynch is dedicated to creating lasting, positive change and will continue to accelerate Nutiva's mission of revolutionizing the way the world eats. Nutiva and Coconut Secret are leaders in various plant-based culinary foods including sauces, spreads and culinary oils. The brands pride themselves in producing these ever-growing product lines that are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and ethically sourced. Nutiva and Coconut Secret products are available in retailers nationwide and at www.nutiva.com and www.coconutsecret.com. For more information, recipe ideas or details on Nutiva's social impact and sustainability efforts, please visit www.nutiva.com.

About Nutiva

Nutiva is the pioneer of organic plant-based foods that revolutionize the way the world eats by nurturing people and the planet. The company crafts a robust portfolio of USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified food products across culinary oils, nut butters & spreads and nutrition categories. On a mission to build a brighter future, Nutiva is committed to supporting regenerative agriculture, organic farming communities, and combating climate change. Nutiva products are available nationwide, as well as in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. For more information, visit www.nutiva.com.

About Coconut Secret

For more than 12 years, Coconut Secret has been leading the soy-free Asian sauces category, with its introduction of the first soy-free, lower-sodium soy sauce replacement, Coconut Aminos. Created with a simple vision to make deliciously healthy, organic, lower-glycemic foods, its Asian-inspired lines are now trusted pantry staples from coast to coast. Coconut Secret products are available nationwide in natural/organic health food stores and conventional grocery chains. To learn more, please visit www.coconutsecret.com, or follow Coconut Secret on Instagram (@CoconutSecretOfficial).

Contact: McKenzie Jester

Rachel Kay Public Relations

858-888-0148

333924@email4pr.com

SOURCE Nutiva