Bearpac Medical Announces Exclusive UK Distribution Agreement with APR Medtech Ltd for the Passio™ Pump Drainage System

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearpac Medical, LLC is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with APR Medtech Ltd (Thame, Oxon, UK) to sell the Passio Pump Drainage System, indicated for the intermittent drainage of recurrent and symptomatic pleural effusions and malignant ascites.
The Passio Pump Drainage System consists of the Passio Catheter, a Handheld Control Unit (pump) and a Disposable Collection Kit, which includes a redressing kit, for drainage of recurrent and symptomatic pleural effusions and malignant ascites. The Passio pump is attached to an implanted Passio catheter using the disposable collection kit and is activated to begin the evacuation of fluid into the collection bag. The Passio catheter is exclusively designed for use with the Passio collection system. Passio provides flow control throughout the therapy at lower vacuum pressures than competitive devices on the market today.
"This agreement with APR Medtech presents a significant market opportunity for our Passio Pump Drainage System, now with an expanded CE certification to include both pleural and peritoneal indications" said Jay Zimmerman, President of Bearpac Medical.
"The Passio Pump Drainage System is an innovative, next generation product and we are delighted to be partnering with Bearpac Medical to bring this technology to the NHS and UK private healthcare sector " said Michael Pichel, Technical Director of APR Medtech Ltd.
About Bearpac Medical, LLC
Bearpac Medical is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in New Hampshire, focused on the development of novel thoracic drainage products to improve the lives of patients experiencing pleural effusions and malignant ascites. For more information, please visit www.bearpac.com.
Media contact:
Kelly MacMillan
333897@email4pr.com
603-785-0232
SOURCE Bearpac Medical, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.