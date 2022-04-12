Vala Marketing Turns 6 Years Old Celebrating With a "Level 6, Unlocked" Party and Four-Chamber Wide Ribbon Cutting

Vala Marketing, the home for creatives making an impact in Indiana, is celebrating its 6th birthday on Wednesday 20 April 2022. Celebrations will include a door prize draw, a BBQ buffet, and a four-chamber wide ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 pm.

ELKHART, Ind., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vala Marketing, the innovative marketing agency taking Indiana by storm, is soon to celebrate its 6t birthday at Vala Marketing's headquarters. The party, Level 6, Unlocked, is open to both clients and the Vala Marketing community as a whole.

The 2-hour celebration will include a range of salient moments, including a buffet provided by Mad Bull BBQ and Chips n Doodles, a door price drawn, and multiple opportunities for snapping Instagram-ready pictures at the tailored photo booth.

The celebrations will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Elkhart, Kosciusko, South Bend Regional, and Goshen Chambers of Commerce representatives. Everyone in the Vala Marketing Facebook community, current clients, and future partners are welcome to take part and make this party even more memorable.

Vala Marketing is all but a traditional, old-school marketing company. Born in April 2016 in a Goshen, Indiana basement, the company has more than one story to tell. It all started with the founders, Grant Mielke and Heidi Mielke, finding an old $200 bill hidden among the pages of an old Don Quixote copy.

It is impossible to say that the past six years have been easy for Vala Marketing's small team of hustling Millennials, especially due to the recession and pandemic they have lived through, but they have certainly been rewarding.

Today, the company is as focused as ever on providing a full range of cutting-edge marketing tools and designing innovative marketing strategies for small businesses in Indiana and beyond. While the full-spectrum company has developed into becoming one of the fastest-growing agencies in the area and strengthened several skills along the journey, its values are still as robust as ever.

With multiple accolades and awards won along the way - including the prestigious South Bend Reader's Choice Award for Best Marketing Agency and the Havilah Beardsley Young Entrepreneur Award - the company's mission of becoming the leading regional provider of innovative turn-key marketing solutions is already becoming reality.

From strategy and consulting to brand management, and digital development, Vala Marketing has been helping hundreds of small business owners in the Indiana area and beyond take their companies off the ground and achieve their goals. Also thanks to their personalized touch and experience, the growing team at the agency is also expanding into video production and integrated marketing.

Today, nearly six years after the foundation of Vala Marketing, the founders are excited to welcome their community at the upcoming Level 6, Unlocked party, thank the talents that have been with them from the start, and encourage the new recruits to look up at a bright future.

The well-deserved celebrations are open to any other member of the online and physical community looking to congratulate Vala Marketing founders and their teams for the work they have successfully completed until now - and wish them the best for their future.

For further information about the Level 6, Unlocked, respond to the invitation, or explore Vala Marketing services, please contact:

Haleigh Sherven

205 South Main Street

Elkhart, Indiana 46516

574-389-8267

333912@email4pr.com

http://valamarketing.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vala-marketing-turns-6-years-old-celebrating-with-a-level-6-unlocked-party-and-four-chamber-wide-ribbon-cutting-301523074.html

SOURCE Vala Marketing