Westfield Old Orchard Welcomes Spring Season with New Stores and Restaurants

New additions signify the center's continuous growth and evolution as a North Shore destination
CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Old Orchard, Chicagoland's premier shopping center and lifestyle destination, today announced the addition of 10 new restaurant and retail partners to its ever evolving and growing roster. The new lineup signifies the center's commitment to bringing new, exciting retailers and experiences to Chicago's North Shore community and beyond.
Forthcoming restaurants and businesses lineup include:
- Bar Siena: The first suburban location of the West Loop hotspot is set to open in early summer, with a menu that pays homage to various regions of Italy and two massive patios for outdoor seating.
- Alo Yoga: Shop performance-engineered leggings, bras and more looks for practice to the pavement with the popular yoga and lifestyle clothing brand that will open its Illinois' first location this spring.
- Capital Grille: A fine dining restaurant and steakhouse known for its artfully prepared dishes with the freshest ingredients has broken ground with plans to open by the end of the year.
- Reset by Therabody: A global pioneer in wellness technology, Therabody's whole-body wellness center is set to open this spring featuring cutting-edge treatments including cryotherapy, lymphatic massage, hydrate infusions, and more.
- Molly's Cupcakes: Award-winning bakery founded in Chicago that offers a variety of fresh and made from scratch cupcakes, ice cream and more is set to open its first North Shore outpost this fall.
- Tory Burch: An American luxury brand known for its beautiful, timeless pieces and rich storytelling that evokes optimism and joy will open this fall.
New stores now open at Old Orchard include:
- Marine Layer: A San Francisco-based premium casual apparel brand that designs and manufactures all of its clothing in California is now open and marks the retailer's first suburban store in Illinois.
- Rodd & Gunn: A premium New Zealand-based men's clothing brand offering timeless garments made to last is now open as the first standalone store in the state.
- Pie Five: A fast-casual pizza concept featuring fresh cut veggies, homemade dough, and baked when you order is now open for dine in and takeout.
"These new retail and restaurant additions are key in engaging our loyal Old Orchard shoppers. We are thrilled to welcome our new partners," said Orchard general manager Serge Khalimsky. "The center is reinvesting in customer amenities, overall ambiance, and upgrades to infrastructure. As a result, the shopping center will outpace the competition, welcome a whole new generation of customers, and continue to deliver the jobs and revenues Skokie needs to thrive."
As the warm weather approaches, the center's participating patios will also open their doors for reservations throughout the coming months as weather permits. The increase in warmer month foot traffic will also pave the way for the addition of elevated design principles such as enhancements to common area seating, beautiful botanical additions, and other various upgrades to the center.
To learn more visit https://www.westfield.com/oldorchard
About Westfield Old Orchard
Westfield Old Orchard is Chicagoland's premier shopping center and lifestyle destination. With an incredible wealth of retailers, dining options and event spaces, and an exciting lineup of new initiatives and programming in the coming year, the center is transforming the in-person shopping experience for Chicago's North Shore and beyond. Learn more about Westfield Old Orchard, its retailers, upcoming events and initiatives at https://www.westfield.com/oldorchard, or visit the center at 4905 Old Orchard Center at the intersection of Skokie Blvd and Old Orchard Road in Skokie, Ill.
