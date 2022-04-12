BlueWind Medical Ltd. Appoints Charles F. Cargile as Chief Financial Officer

Executive appointment adds public company CFO experience to management team.

PARK CITY, Utah, and HERZLIYA, Israel, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, Ltd., developer of the innovative RENOVA iStim™ implantable tibial neuromodulation (iTNM) device for treatment of Overactive Bladder, today announced the addition of Charles F. ("Chuck") Cargile to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

"Chuck has proven to be a terrific public company CFO with extensive global experience, a track record of growing companies, accessing capital markets, and creating value for shareholders. He will be a strong partner and an invaluable addition to the team," said Dan Lemaitre, Chairman and CEO of BlueWind Medical. "With the potential for FDA marketing clearance in 2023, the addition of Chuck further prepares BlueWind Medical for commercialization and our next phase of corporate growth."

Mr. Cargile has more than 25 years of public company executive experience including 16 years as Chief Financial Officer of Newport Corporation from 2000 to 2016; 4 years as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Sunworks, Inc. from 2017 to 2021; and Chief Financial Officer of The Tattooed Chef from 2020 to 2021. Mr. Cargile has also served on the Board of Directors of four public companies with experience as Chair of Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, Governance Committee and Special Committee to evaluate strategic transactions. Mr. Cargile holds a B.S. in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

"I'm excited to join the executive team at BlueWind Medical at this vital time to help the team capitalize on the significant opportunity ahead for the Company and its stakeholders," said Mr. Cargile. "I am impressed by the team's dedication to transforming the care of patients suffering from OAB, and its commitment to delivering the highest quality product."

About Overactive Bladder and Urinary Urgency Incontinence:

According to the American Urological Association, OAB is a chronic, debilitating condition affecting over 33 million Americans. Urgency urinary incontinence (UUI) is the involuntary leakage of urine associated with a sudden compelling desire to void. UUI is a highly prevalent condition among men and women with approximately 12% affectedi. Of the 34 million adults in the U.S. with OAB, it is estimated that 60% or 19 million actively seek careii, while less than 4 million receive drug or surgical therapies due to their side-effects and invasive nature.

About BlueWind Medical Ltd.

BlueWind Medical was founded in Israel in 2010. CE Mark for use in the treatment of overactive bladder was obtained in 2016. The OASIS study is being conducted under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). RENOVA is not approved for use in the U.S.

