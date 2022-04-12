VCTI Names Seasoned Enterprise and Telcom Software Executive Prabhakar Rallabhandi to Board of Advisors to Accelerate Broadband Growth

VCTI Strengthens Board of Advisors to Support Continued Growth
SOMERSET, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced the appointment of enterprise and telecom software executive Prabhakar Rallabhandi to its Board of Advisors.
"We are pleased to welcome Prabhakar Rallabhandi to our advisory board," said Raj Singh, President and CEO of VCTI. "His talents and extensive expertise in scaling software operations and defining and driving technology roadmaps will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and continue to evolve our offerings to further enable service providers and enterprises to expand their networks and cloud offerings."
An experienced leader with proven success in enterprise and telco software, Rallabhandi has held senior roles in general management, software operations management, and R&D management. He successfully established and developed Captive Software Operations as Site Head for Nokia Siemens Networks and Motorola Solutions in Hyderabad. In addition, Rallabhandi played vital managerial and technical leadership roles at organizations including, Lucent /AT&T Bell Labs and Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as a consultant to various startups and larger organizations to streamline and scale software operations and define operational frameworks for centers of excellence.
"I am happy to join VCTI at such a pivotal time in the industry, as the need for broadband services and cloud-based technology is critical to communities and businesses everywhere," said Rallabhandi. "VCTI's innovative network planning optimization platform, consulting and expert technical resources for software and cloud solutions enable broadband service providers and technology companies to scale and accelerate their ability to provide fast and secure internet access and cloud services to everyone, everywhere."
About VCTI
VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the U.S. with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io
SOURCE VCTI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.