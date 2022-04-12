Shapellx Grows Body-Positive Community of Women Empowering Women

Real customers share "life-changing" experience with Shapellx collection

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Shapellx invites women to embrace and enhance their bodies with confidence - then share the life-changing experience! The Shapellx size-inclusive shapewear collections empower ladies everywhere to feel ultra-secure and comfortable in their own skin, so they can feel their best in any outfit, for any occasion. As swimsuit and sundress season approaches, the globally beloved brand asks real-life ambassadors from all walks of life to talk about their Shapellx shapewear.

Here's what real customers are already sharing:

"I'm a mom of an 8-month-old and really struggling with my weight. When I wear your product, it helps me feel like being fit is actually achievable, and I want to work out. When I have it on, I can also control the amount of food I eat. The self confidence that I get when wearing your product is amazing."

"I'm 31 years old and underwent weight loss surgery in 2017. Since then, I have lost 165lbs. With that weight loss comes loose skin, but Shapellx helps me look and feel confident in my clothes. It helps me with my posture and back issues. It's been hard to find good shapewear that can hold my midsection and thighs while lifting my butt instead of squishing it!"

Shapellx believes you already have what it takes to conquer the world. Their luxury lines of premium quality pieces include:

AirSlim® 2-in-1 High-Waisted Booty Lift Shaper Shorts to create a smooth, seamless look with three-layered abdominal compression, anti-rolling/anti-imprint silicone edges and an ultra-comfortable daily use design

to create a smooth, seamless look with three-layered abdominal compression, anti-rolling/anti-imprint silicone edges and an ultra-comfortable daily use design PowerConceal™ Full Body Tummy Control Shapewear is invisible under clothing with seamless, high-quality, nylon-spandex fabric for tummy slimming/butt lifting, lightweight breathable mesh and adjustable anti-skid/anti-rolling shoulder straps

is invisible under clothing with seamless, high-quality, nylon-spandex fabric for tummy slimming/butt lifting, lightweight breathable mesh and adjustable anti-skid/anti-rolling shoulder straps NeoSweat® activewear designed to maximize physical performance with high-elastic fabrics that provide targeted, body-sculpting compression, helping to improve circulation for increased energy, lower lactic acid build-up, and lessened next-day soreness

Join the Shapellx Crew ambassadors, a body-positive community encouraging women of all shapes and sizes to shape their own destiny, breaking free from the world's expectations. Apply now at www.shapellx.com/pages/brand-ambassadors. Follow on Instagram @ShapellxOfficial for fan feedback and refreshingly real body style inspo.

About Shapellx:

Shapellx believes "you already have what it takes to conquer the world." Their mission is to empower women of all shapes and sizes to feel inspired to live their best life, and embrace their natural beauty. Collaborating with top designers to develop a uniquely personalized silhouette that will only enhance the body. Tested and tried by real women, for real women. Smooth, flawless, and virtually undetectable, discover four signature collections comfortable enough to wear all day, every day, featuring the latest technological advancements in shapewear. Read the testimonials at Shapellx.com. Follow @ShapellxOfficial on Instagram for refreshingly real body style inspo.

