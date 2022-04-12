"The New Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Aspirin 2022" Brings Everything You Need for Safe Aspirin Use

The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Aspirin 2022

Would Aspirin be a prescription Drug if submitted to the FDA today? New benefit to risk thoughts on taking aspirin in the USPTF Guidelines limits some previous uses

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. James Rybacki, author of the Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, has reviewed the new draft US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendations and the new product information on Vazalore and will bring you the latest on aspirin benefits and risks in The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Aspirin 2022. This 24-page EBOOK will answer many questions including:

• What are the top web sites from National organizations that deal with aspirin?

• Do benefits outweigh aspirin risks and for who?

• How did the USPTF guidelines change aspirin for preventing a first heart attack?

• Can aspirin help pre-term labor (preeclampsia)?

• Could aspirin benefit men with erection problems (erectile dysfunction-ED)?

• Is Vazalore the new wonder drug form of aspirin as a liquid?

Written in the easy-to-understand language that the Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs pioneered in 1978, this new eBook is a "must read" for millions of people trying to decide if aspirin makes sense for them or their families.

When medicines matter, it's the Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs.

