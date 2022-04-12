"The New Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Aspirin 2022" Brings Everything You Need for Safe Aspirin Use

The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Aspirin 2022
Would Aspirin be a prescription Drug if submitted to the FDA today? New benefit to risk thoughts on taking aspirin in the USPTF Guidelines limits some previous uses
MELBOURNE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. James Rybacki, author of the Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, has reviewed the new draft US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendations and the new product information on Vazalore and will bring you the latest on aspirin benefits and risks in The Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs, Update on Aspirin 2022. This 24-page EBOOK will answer many questions including:
• What are the top web sites from National organizations that deal with aspirin?
• Do benefits outweigh aspirin risks and for who?
• How did the USPTF guidelines change aspirin for preventing a first heart attack?
• Can aspirin help pre-term labor (preeclampsia)?
• Could aspirin benefit men with erection problems (erectile dysfunction-ED)?
• Is Vazalore the new wonder drug form of aspirin as a liquid?
Written in the easy-to-understand language that the Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs pioneered in 1978, this new eBook is a "must read" for millions of people trying to decide if aspirin makes sense for them or their families.
When medicines matter, it's the Essential Guide to Prescription Drugs.
Read Amazon excerpts: www.amazon.com/dp/B09XKQQXYK
Video Introduction: https://vimeo.com/695482451/6dc41f292d
Dr. Rybacki books on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/author/jamesrybacki
Website: http://www.EssentialGuideToPrescriptionDrugs.com
For More Information or to book Dr. Rybacki:
410-310-2578
www.EssentialGuideToPrescriptionDrugs.com
333975@email4pr.com
SOURCE James Rybacki
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.