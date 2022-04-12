Internationally Known Yoga Instructor Alex Kaufmann Shares That Yoga Is for Every Body

MIAMI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is changing daily, and people are taking the time to look after their families, work on their jobs and help their neighbors. Still, they are also growing as individuals and understanding the importance of taking time for themselves. Alex Kaufmann, also known as Bahayogi on social media platforms, is committed to helping people realize that Yoga can play an essential role in their self-care regimen. Not only physically but mentally and spiritually as well. Alex, a mother who lives in The Bahamas, travels the world, teaching yoga classes and workshops and hosting yoga retreats supported by her half-million Instagram followers.
Alex's highly sought-after classes and yoga retreats have drawn people from all over the globe to luxury venues in Greece, The United States, St. Lucia, and Jamaica, to name a few. Her platform exudes body confidence, gratitude for life, and living in your power. Alex's tagline, "More practice, less ego," speaks to the never-ending journey of exploring oneself-- mind, body, and soul-- without judgment. "The consistent message I want to share is that Yoga is for everyBODY-- regardless of size, color, creed, gender-- and your yoga mat awaits you to begin your journey. You will be surprised at what you discover," says Alex.
Her current schedule includes yoga retreats that encompass the importance of self-love and exploration mixed with adventure and cultural immersion. She also displays lifestyle content via her social media platforms to inspire others to live as authentically as possible. Her upcoming ventures include a size-inclusive swimwear line and an online platform to increase accessibility to Yoga. "For me, being an entrepreneur is about holding and creating space for others to embrace the best version of themselves on and off the yoga mat," stated Alex. "I aim to strive for representation, authenticity, and inclusivity."
When she isn't teaching Yoga, she is the founder of Baharoots, a small collective unearthed in the recent pandemic that showcases her newfound love for gardening. Baharoots focuses on self-sustainability through growing food to ensure food safety and assisting others in finding their green thumb and reducing their ecological footprint.
Alex's upcoming classes include:
An line course, "Journey To Splits II, on May 4, 2022
https://bahayogi.regfox.com/journey-to-splits-ii-4-part-workshop.
Stretch, Flex & Yoga on July 30, 2022, at the Bronx Yoga Lab
https://bahayogi.regfox.com/stretch-flex-yoga.
Vibe & Flow – Yoga Retreats
Tobago June 10 and 15, 2022
The Dominican Republic July 7-11, 2022
Greece August 21-28, 2022
To register for these retreats, please go to https://www.bahayogi.com/retreats
About Alex Kaufmann
Alex is committed to all things yoga, wellness, and life. She has practiced and studied Power, Baptiste, Hot, Restorative, Rocket, and Vinyasa Flow Yoga. She has completed more than 500 hours of yoga teacher training with world-renowned instructors. Her specialties include flexibility and core training, Yoga for Beginners and finding self-love through intention-filled meditation practice and meditation.
Stay connected to Alex Kaufmann:
twitter: bahayogi
instagram: bahayogi
website: www.bahayogi.com
Media Contact:
Alex Kaufmann
1-908-253-6360
333929@email4pr.com
SOURCE Alex Kaufmann
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.