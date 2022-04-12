Bloom Credit Names Matt Keleshian as SVP, Head of Operations

Former Bread Financial Senior Director of Operations Strategy & Enablement Joins to Help Manage Rapid Growth of Credit Data Platform

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Credit ( www.bloomcredit.io ), an API platform company that simplifies the way businesses integrate with the credit bureaus, today announced Matt Keleshian has joined Bloom Credit in the newly created role of SVP, Head of Operations, reporting directly to Christian Widhalm, Bloom Credit CEO.

Most recently Senior Director of Operations Strategy & Enablement at Bread Financial, Matt built and led multiple business transformation initiatives to redefine SaaS servicing and the collections technology suite. Matt's role encompassed the contact center technology, workforce management, operational strategy and analytics, and operational readiness. Prior to joining Bread, Matt spent nearly a dozen years at Macy's, Inc., holding numerous positions within the credit and customer service organization. He led business intelligence and the data science function within the contact center, and managed operations at one of the company's largest contact centers, in Clearwater, FL where his team led large aspects of the credit customer service, credit granting, collections and big ticket retail functions.

"Bloom Credit continues to grow rapidly and in Matt we have found someone with the perfect blend of experience to streamline the operational complexities that come with responsibly sending and receiving bureau data," said Christian Widhalm, Bloom Credit CEO. "Matt will oversee furnishment, disputes, client implementation and credentialing, and risk and compliance from an operational perspective to complement our tech and product teams. We are thrilled to welcome him onboard."

Bloom Credit recently announced its client base nearly doubled in Q1 amid surging demand for its credit data platform, with ALTRO (formerly Perch Credit), Eve Financial , and Upwardli among more than a dozen new clients added in Q1. Integration with Bloom Credit provides these companies the tools necessary to easily launch new credit products in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken.

"I'm excited to leverage 15 years of experience across fintech and retail building, scaling, and managing global operations teams," said Matt Keleshian, Bloom Credit's SVP, Head of Operations. "I have been fortunate to work alongside amazing leaders and teams throughout my career, and the Bloom Credit team has inspired me with their passion, rich industry knowledge, and growth mindset for the business. I can't wait to jump in to further scale a robust operation rooted in the consumer credit journey, governance, and client loyalty."

Bloom Credit has raised $17M in total funding, including $13M in October 2020 led by Allegis NL, along with Resolute Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Commerce Ventures, and $3M from angel investors that includes Better Tomorrow Ventures' Sheel Mohnot and Jake Gibson, Acorns Founder Jeff Cruttenden, Marqeta Founder Jason Gardner, former Vice-Chair of Personal Capital Mark Goines, and former President of Prosper Ron Suber.

About Bloom Credit

Bloom Credit is an API platform company that provides all bureau and score-related products through a single, easy-to-use API integrated with all three credit bureaus, helping grow a new class of credit products and services in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken, enabling important applications which can improve consumers' creditworthiness. Bloom Credit is based in NYC. www.bloomcred.it

