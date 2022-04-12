GravaStar 4 Year Journey - Bring Sci-Fi to Hi-Fi

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years ago in 2018, GravaStar began its intergalactic journey, which started with the Mars Bluetooth speaker.
Before GravaStar launched, it was just a dream held by founder and designer Yong. He had a clear vision for sci-fi inspired speakers – but was unsure on how to go about it. ''When we first started, all the ideas were based on our own interests and hobbies, and we just wanted to make it happen,'' he says.
But the founder believed in his idea, and pursued his creative vision. As a result, GravaStar has seen plenty of success in a short time frame, and have seen its speakers lauded by audiences worldwide, but how did it all start?
The Beginning of GravaStar
GravaStar's Bluetooth gaming speakers are known for their unique, cyberpunk aesthetic. You can also check what's the inspiration behind the brand, which highlighted how GravaStar was born out of Yong's love of all things sci-fi. "I've always been interested in mecha sci-fi, since I was a child," he says.
He had been working as a designer for more than 10 years prior to launching GravaStar, but wanted to do something more for himself. "I was providing design services. I made a lot of designs that were technically good, but not necessarily to my liking. I wanted to design a product according to my own preferences and make it a reality."
Eventually, after spending hours creating GravaStar designs in their rawest form, he put one of his designs on crowdfunding website Indiegogo. Thousands supported his creations for their uniqueness and industrial concept, and eventually GravaStar was born. "It was, and still is, truly a blessing to have the opportunity to combine my personal interests with work, and to see it come to life."
What's been the highlight of the GravaStar journey?
Watching his vision come to life was a highlight in itself for Yong.
Beyond that, he is most proud of the uniqueness of GravaStar's speakers and products, and how they have been received by its audience. "Our biggest highlight is that we have created a completely unique product. The design is so different and it challenges people's perceptions. You don't have to stick to the rules, you can completely break the tradition and pursue newer and better things."
What does the future of GravaStar look like?
As a brand that creates out-of-this-world speakers, it's only natural to look at the future of GravaStar. Yong wants to expand the product line even further, and has already started planning some exciting new releases. These include e-sports products, 3C peripherals (products related to computer, communication and consumer electronics) and smart wearable products.
"I hope that Gravastar will become a household name synonymous with mecha sci-fi over the next four years. Maybe one day, we will expand and have our own games and even our own metaverse content. There are many things that can be done, who knows what the future holds!" Yong said.
Ready to be part of the GravaStar journey? Browse Mars Pro Series, Venus Series and Sirius Series.
Media Contact:
Nancy Ahn, Co-founder of GravaStar
Email: 333890@email4pr.com
Phone: +1 (858) 367-3833
SOURCE GravaStar
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.