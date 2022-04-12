Michalina Scorzelli Signs with BEA For Representation

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actor, producer and director Michalina Scorzelli, who began her career as an actress in NYC appearing on stage, film and television, has been signed for all representation by Albert Bramante and Camden Scifres at BEA/Bonafide and Emerging Artists Agency.

Scorzelli's very first audition led to being cast in the critically acclaimed film Nate Dogg (2003) that went on to win Best Debut Feature Film at the Raindance Film Festival. After a string of successful directorial and producing credits since, Scorzelli is stepping back in front of the camera to return to her original passion, acting. She has studied with Sande Shurin, the Meisner Technique at the NY School for Film and Television, and with acting coach Wayne Pyle.

Recent credits include the recently wrapped film Wheelies Inc with Fernandez Martinez (Amazon's With Love) and Nicholas Roylance (Netflix's Florida Man). She also acted in and produced Laurina, a powerful short film based on a true story, directed by two-time Emmy® Award-winner Sylvia Caminer, and starring daytime television veteran Stephen Schnetzer, Adriana Camposano (Orange Is The New Black), and Jenna Kurmemaj (Manifest), currently in post-production.

Scorzelli also stars in the films Girl in the Palms, Through Sky Valley directed by Jon Russell Cring, and can be seen in Shoplifters of the World with Joe Manganiello. Girl in the Palms is currently on the festival circuit and for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Performance at the Orlando Film Festival and won at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival. The film received numerous nominations and won several awards including the Indie Spirit Award in Orlando.

A proud member of the Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Scorzelli has worked alongside actors including Christopher Penn, Anthony Michael Hall, Jamie Harrold, Tony Danza, Frank Whaley, Federico Castelluccio, and Kaili Vernoff, to mention just a few.

Scorzelli is one of the co-founders of the Independent Artists Collaborative, LLC (IAC) in the NY Hudson Valley with fellow artist Jim D'Ippolito and is a member of NY Women in Film and Television and its sister organization Upstate Women in Film and Television.

