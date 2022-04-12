Unique Formula® Supplements Deliver Synergistic Results

The Canadian Product Label Focuses on Dosage and Matching of Ingredients to Boost the Efficacy of Its Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Formula® is a rapidly growing supplement label created by the Canadian health and wellness enterprise Real House Canada (RHC). Associated with a GMP licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer in BC Canada, Real House Canada's pharmaceutical R&D team is devoted to finding natural resources and coupling the best ingredients together to produce a wide range of innovative nutraceutical products that provide the highest medicinal value. Unique Formula® products have been designed to offer a refreshingly effective option for consumers when it comes to caring for their health and wellness.

Each Unique Formula® supplement is designed with quality ingredients. For instance, the label's popular "Pure Lung" supplement brings together a smorgasbord of all natural ingredients, including turmeric, pomegranate, vitamin E, Japanese Honeysuckle Flower, and even the Canadian Gem - King of Medicinal Fungus, Chaga.

While each of these ingredients can stand on its own health benefits, it's their specific combination, in the proper doses, that makes the supplement so popular. The ingredients are scientifically validated and painstakingly developed together to ensure that they synergistically deliver superior results, keeping it simple and straightforward. In the case of Pure Lung, this includes, among other things, better blood flow, easier breathing, and a boosted immune system.

Company CEO Ivy Liou, a former registered nurse with a minor in pharmacology, speaks to the efficacy of her company's innovative development process, saying, "These products are developed based on our expertise through synergizing the potency of natural ingredients." The entrepreneur adds that many of her team's products "are unique and can't be replicated, thanks to our expertise with botanical analysis and extraction techniques."

The end goal of all of this scientific development of natural ingredients is to refresh and upgrade consumers' choices for health and wellness. Unique Formula® products target a variety of symptoms. Some of these are preventative efforts. Others target specific medical conditions or concerns. Still others are tailored toward improving overall health. Whatever the wellness needs, Liou and her research team are dedicated to using their unique combination of science and nature to deliver products that work synergistically to restore and maintain health for customers from all ages and walks of life.

About Real House Canada: Unique Formula® is a product line of Real House Canada, which was launched in 2016 after CEO Ivy Liou and her R&D team had spent nearly a decade developing the company's initial formulations, including its flagship product, Dual Extracted Canadian Wild Chaga. Since then, the brand has continued to grow its product line with a variety of health and wellness items, from health supplements for specific health concerns to daily defense series developed in response to the pandemic. After rapid growth in Asia and Canada, the company is entering the U.S. market. Learn more about RHC at realhousecanada.com.

