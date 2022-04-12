Gravity Software Recognized by G2 as High Performer in Customer Satisfaction in Spring 2022 Grid Report for Accounting Software

Users love Gravity's multi-company accounting software

DETROIT, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Software® (Gravity), a business accounting software provider, has announced its position as a 'High Performer' on the G2 Crowd 2022 Spring Grid® Report for Accounting Software. In addition to this recognition, Gravity has also been named again a G2 'High Performer in the Small Business Accounting Software category.

Gravity is a trusted provider in cloud-based accounting software and is perfect for multi-company businesses that have outgrown their entry-level and/or legacy accounting software. Because it's built on the Microsoft Power Platform, it integrates seamlessly with Office 365 and many of the applications you likely already use to run your business. Gravity is designed to simplify multi-entity accounting, making it easy to automate accounts payable, currency conversion, financial reporting, subscription billing, revenue recognition, and much more.

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site, leveraging client feedback to rank the best business software solutions. The Spring 2022 Grid Report is based on G2's unique algorithm, which calculates user satisfaction and market presence scores. The acknowledgement from G2 is based on product reviews from verified clients and data collected from online sources and social networks.

The key highlights of Gravity's customer feedback show:

96% of users rated Gravity 4 to 5 stars

users rated Gravity's ease of use 8.5 out of 10

users rated Gravity's quality of support 8.9 out of 10

users rated Gravity's ease of setup 9 out of 10

Sara Sulio, Accounting Manager at 360 Destination Group, reviewed Gravity in stating, "Our company has 9 different entities, and we transact interchangeably. Not having to do multiple journal entries within each set of books has saved us a lot of time and manual entry! I also do a lot of data imports. You can create an excel template and import transactions for each entity in ONE upload! Gravity has been a great program for us and customer support has also been very helpful and efficient!

The distinction from G2 adds to the momentum that Gravity has experienced this year. Gravity was also named as a top accounting solution provider in CFO Tech Outlook's July 2021 edition and earned a position as High Performer in the Summer 2021, Spring 2021, and Winter 2022 G2 Accounting Software Grid® Reports.

"It is an honor to have earned a spot in the G2 quadrant and earned the High Performer and Users Love Us badges. This recognition solidifies our position in the market and competitive accounting landscape. We are also thrilled to receive such positive user feedback. We continuously place our clients first, learning from their needs to drive the future development of Gravity Software. We appreciate our clients and partners that have consistently placed their trust in Gravity," said John Silvani, President, Gravity Software. "

About Gravity Software

Gravity Software, LLC (Gravity) is a cloud-based accounting software for small to mid-market businesses looking to replace their entry-level or legacy application. Gravity has robust capabilities like bank book management, multi-entity accounting, multi-location inventory, purchasing automation and much more, but without the expensive cost of larger cloud ERP software. Written exclusively on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Dynamics 365), Gravity can automate your accounting operations to ultimately drive better financial performance and increase efficiency for your business. Gravity Software – Better. Smarter. Accounting.



About G2

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 5.5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business. To support its mission to become "the place for software," the company has raised $100M in funding from IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. Founded in Chicago, the company now operates globally with offices in San Francisco, London, Bangalore, and Singapore.

