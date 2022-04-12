New York Salmon Start-Up LocalCoho Names New CEO, Receives State Development Grant

Michael Fabbro to Lead Growth of Sustainable Aquaculture Venture

AUBURN, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LocalCoho, an emerging New York producer of Coho salmon using land-based Recirculated Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology, has appointed food industry veteran Michael Fabbro as CEO. He succeeds Phil Gibson who has been CEO since 2020 and will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Fabbro, who will also serve on LocalCoho's Board, joins the seafood venture from New Zealand King Salmon Co., where he led the company's North American business. Under his watch, he introduced the company's premium Ora King salmon to the U.S. restaurant industry and its Regal line of packaged smoked salmon to the U.S. grocery market. Earlier, he was Director of Sales and Marketing for Berkeley, Calif.-based Fra' Mani, maker of specialty salumi.

LocalCoho, founded in 2017, had its first salmon harvest at its pilot facility here in 2019. Backed by private funding, the company this year started selling a small volume of its salmon to the wholesale market. Last month, the company was awarded a $500,000 grant from New York State Development toward commercialization of its facilities.

"It is very exciting to be at the beginning stages of salmon aquaculture in this country," says Fabbro. "I look forward to working with our talented and passionate team to advance LocalCoho's mission to build a local seafood company that provides sustainably-raised, premium salmon to American consumers."

Some 75 percent of salmon consumed in the U.S. is imported, and with that comes high costs for shipping and supply chain management, according to Fabbro. "We can supply the local market quickly and efficiently. Local production is great for speed to market and for minimizing our carbon footprint," he says.

"We are fortunate to bring someone with Michael's skills, vision, and operational expertise to lead LocalCoho at a pivotal time in our business. We look forward to benefiting from his insights and leadership as we continue to evolve and execute our strategies," says Robert Tobin, chairman of the board. "On behalf of the entire LocalCoho Board and organization, I want to thank Phil for his service and commitment to transforming LocalCoho over the last two critical Years."

About LocalCoho

LocalCoho is an American salmon company raising Coho salmon in the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. Salmon are grown indoors from egg to harvest using Recirculated Aquaculture Systems technology. This cutting-edge technology aims to optimize resource use and minimize impact on the local environment and wildlife. The company's aim is to innovate and produce healthy, delicious local food for a more sustainable future. LocalCoho has recently started supplying premium salmon to American chefs and consumers throughout the Northeast region. The company is BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) certified. For more information, go to localcoho.com.

Photos : For photos and LocalCoho logo, click here.

Media Contact

Louise Kramer, 333945@email4pr.com or 917-734-1563

Instagram: @LocalCoho

Facebook: @LocalCoho

LinkedIn: @LocalCoho

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-salmon-start-up-localcoho-names-new-ceo-receives-state-development-grant-301523632.html

SOURCE LocalCoho