Broadvoice Wins 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Cloud Communications Provider's 90-Day Customer Success Program Recognized for Improving Customer Experience

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrates those who are winning by supporting their customers and developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given to consultants, outsourcing partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Broadvoice as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Broadvoice was recognized for its 90-day Customer Success Program, which provides new Broadvoice customers with three months of dedicated professional support to ease the customer learning curve, ensure their cloud communications system is set up correctly and promote user adoption companywide. Customers are also assigned a dedicated Customer Success Orientation Specialist to assist with technical adjustments, answer billing questions, or provide additional training and recommendations. Customers receive further information at the end of 90 days as they transition to Broadvoice's ongoing support teams.

"Broadvoice set out to create a customer experience that follows the customer life cycle, rather than a sales cycle," explained Broadvoice COO Herb Pyles. "While most communications companies invest heavily in client acquisition, their customers fall into a support 'black hole.' With our Customer Success Program, customers get the attention they need during those critical first 90 days, at no additional cost."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

