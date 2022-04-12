The Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute Inaugurated at Children's Hospital in Holon, Israel

The new Institute was built with a generous grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust

HOLON, Israel, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute was inaugurated recently at the Sylvan Adams Children's Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel.

The Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute was made possible with a $2,000,000 grant to Wolfson Medical Center made in 2016 from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The new Institute is the center of Wolfson's pediatric cardiology unit, which performs approximately 5,000 evaluations each year and will significantly benefit from the Institute's new facilities.

The Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute is used by the International Pediatric Cardiac Center of Save a Child's Heart, an Israeli humanitarian organization that was founded by Wolfson doctors and works internationally to save the lives of children from countries with limited or no access to pediatric cardiac care. Save a Child's Heart has saved the lives of more than 6,000 children from 63 countries around the world and trained more than 140 medical personnel, who have saved many more children in their own communities.

Thanks to Helmsley's grant, the Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute is equipped with the most advanced medical equipment that enables the medical team to perform the most up-to-date examinations for children.

The new 750-square-meter Institute includes four echo examination rooms, a stress test room, a viewing room with computer stations, a nursing station for examination and sedation of infants prior to echo examination, four doctors' offices, a conference room, a bomb-sheltered examination area, as well as reception, administrative, record-keeping, and play areas.

The Helmsley Pediatric Heart Institute is a cultural melting pot where Israeli children, Palestinian children, and children from around the world come for lifesaving heart procedures, examination, and treatment.

Sandor Frankel, one of Helmsley's Trustees, said: "We are pleased to have helped create this new pediatric heart institute, enabling more children from around the world to receive lifesaving heart surgery and cardiac care."

Simon Fisher, executive director of Save a Child's Heart, said: "The smiles and the happiness of the children and their parents who entered the new heart institute for the first time are worth everything. Thanks to the generous support of the Helmsley Charitable Trust, we built one of the most advanced heart institutes in the world with the most up-to-date equipment that will help us continue saving the lives of children with heart disease."

