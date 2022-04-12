BIXI MONTREAL IS LAUNCHING THE 2022 SEASON AS OF 10 AM TOMORROW AND IS CELEBRATING 50 MILLION BIKE-SHARE TRIPS!

The best deal on preseason passes of the year is still on for the next three days

MONTREAL, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Just in time for the Easter long weekend, BIXI Montreal is pleased to announce the official launch of the 2022 season on Wednesday, April 13, at 10 am, two days earlier than initially planned! Celebrating 50 million BIXI trips to date, the Montreal bike-sharing service is kicking off the season with the addition of 490 electric bikes, 31 new stations and 765 additional docking points to help meet the growing needs of its loyal users, who love this active, eco-friendly mode of transportation that is, of course, the most fun way to get around the city!

50 MILLION TRIPS SINCE BIXI WAS FOUNDED

The season kickoff is also the perfect opportunity for BIXI and its users to celebrate the 50 million trips that have been taken in the Montreal area since the bike-sharing system was launched in 2009! More specifically, over 125 million kilometres have been ridden on a BIXI, and everyone has contributed in their own way! To celebrate these extraordinary results, BIXI Montreal is preparing a season full of surprises for all its users! Make sure to follow BIXI on social media and download the BIXI app for all the details.

Montreal was the very first city in North America to inaugurate a vast bike-sharing service in 2009, which has made the city an undeniable world leader in active transport.

BIXI RECORDS A HUGE INCREASE IN PRESEASON SALES: THERE ARE JUST 3 DAYS LEFT TO GET A 10% DISCOUNT!

There is still time to take advantage of preseason pricing with annual passes at $83 + tax (10% off the regular price), on top of all the other advantages of being a BIXI member. Those wanting to grab their passes at the special preseason rate can buy them online or on the BIXI mobile app until midnight on April 15. As proof of how excited users are to start pedalling their way into the new season, BIXI has recorded 50% more preseason sales than last year.

ELECTRIC BIKES: AN UNDENIABLE SUCCESS!

BIXI is getting ready to launch the new season after a record year all around in 2021! With increases of 326% relative to 2020 and 195% relative to our record year in 2019, BIXI Montreal reached the highest number of new users in 2021 since it first launched. Given their numerous advantages, electric BIXIs have really contributed to making it an impressive season. With faster trips and longer rides with less effort, electric BIXIs also represent a more enjoyable way of getting around the city! For the first time last year, BIXI surpassed 1 million electric bike trips (1.3 million).

"We are very pleased that we are able to launch the BIXI season early again this year! Our users will be able to enjoy this long-awaited moment over the Easter long weekend and try our electric bikes, if they haven't already. We are seeing more and more of the electric BIXIs on the streets and those who have already used them can confirm: you will fall in love with this fun, fast, convenient and budget-friendly mode of transportation! We are excited to take to the streets with you to celebrate BIXI's 50 million trips," said Christian Vermette, CEO of BIXI Montreal.

OVER THIRTY NEW ELECTRIC STATIONS

New stations have been added this season near the University of Montreal and HEC Montreal to help better serve the student population. In the areas around the Olympic Village and Atwater Market, new stations will also be added to meet the steadily-increasing demand. In order to improve the service for BIXISTs and have better availability in the particuarly busy area of Ville-Marie, efforts will be made to increase the number of docking points in the downtown core. BIXI is also planning to enhance its service in Montreal's nature parks (Île-de-la-Visitation, Bois-de-Saraguay, Bois-de-Liesse, etc.).

"The most recent IPCC report is clear: we need to change our habits for the sake of our planet and people. Active mobility is one of the key elements to accelerating the ecological transition. The City of Montreal is therefore proud to collaborate with BIXI in order to improve cycling in the city, both for Montrealers and for visitors. The new stations that will be installed, combined with an increased fleet of electric bikes, will allow more people to get around on BIXI and, ultimately, contribute to the ecological transition," said said Ville-Marie's City Councillor and Chair of the Urban Planning Advisory Committee, Sophie Mauzerolle.

For those who have noticed the blue electric BIXIs and haven't had the chance to try them yet, they will have the opportunity to do so as of tomorrow. Try an E-BIXI once and you'll never go back!

BIXI WOULD LIKE TO THANK ITS INVALUABLE PARTNERS

BIXI Montreal would like to take this opportunity to thank its invaluable partners who will be contributing to making this season the most memorable yet: Fizz, Doordash, Hilo, Rachelle Béry, Cogeco, ARTM (Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain), as well as the cities of Montreal, Westmount, Mount Royal, Longueuil and Laval.

ABOUT BIXI MONTREAL

BIXI Montreal is a non-profit organization that was created by the City of Montreal to manage the city's bike-sharing service. In 2022, the network will include 7,270 regular bikes and 2,395 electric bikes in Montreal, along with the cities of Westmount, Mount Royal, Longueuil and Laval. With 794 stations, including 184 electric stations, Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Electric BIXIs and mixed regular/electric BIXI stations are the product of Quebec expertise. For more information, please visit the BIXI Montreal website.

