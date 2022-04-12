Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Publication of its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP today announced the publication of its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report. This report highlights the Company's commitment to corporate sustainability and socially responsible actions as well as discloses the Company's initiatives, goals and achievements related to its business, employees, communities, and the planet.
Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "I am proud to share our 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report that discusses our achievements in 2021 to enhance our environmental, social and governance profile. Our sustainability journey experienced much progress in the past year as we announced our intention to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 and introduced specific reduction targets related to our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions. In addition, we have enhanced our climate-related disclosures to align with the standards of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for Auto Parts and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). Of equal importance are the actions that we have undertaken to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across the entire company. We recognize that we have a long way to go, but with the help of our DEI committee, we believe our efforts will result in a more productive, innovative and successful work environment for all employees of SMP."
To read the Company's complete 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability report, please visit: https://www.smpcorp.com/en/environmental-social-responsibility/corporate-social-responsibility-sustainability-report.
About Standard Motor Products
With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry along with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.
