Bach to Rock Music School Launches Part Two of its Franchisee Spotlight Series, Introducing the Mother-Son Owners of its Plymouth, MN, School

BETHESDA, Md., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bach to Rock, America's music school for students of all ages, today announces the launch of the second profile in its franchisee spotlight campaign, which features top Bach to Rock music school owners sharing their tips for success in starting, owning and operating a Bach to Rock franchise. The 4-part series continues with the introduction of the mother and son team of Judy and Jake Shoulak, owners of the Bach to Rock music school in Plymouth, Minnesota. Judy has over 30 years of corporate experience, most recently as the President of Buffalo Wild Wings, North America. Jake is a musician and audio engineering professional, having studied and worked in the Minneapolis area and beyond. In May 2022, the Shoulaks are opening their second school in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Future profiles in the series will feature the owners of Bach to Rock music schools in: Tampa, Florida; and San Diego, California.

"The franchisee spotlight campaign has become a very helpful resource for people interested in Bach to Rock school ownership. It provides a direct connection to owners and an inside look at how some of our most successful schools operate. They offer hands-on tips for starting, owning and operating a Bach to Rock music school," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. "Our second profile features Judy and Jake Shoulak, the mother-son ownership team at our Bach to Rock music school in Plymouth, Minnesota. Their school has been open for almost four years and has been growing steadily, thanks to their unique combination of skills, experiences and dedication to building highly successful teams." The spotlight campaign will provide essential information for others considering a livelihood as a Bach to Rock music school owner. Click here to check out Judy and Jake's spotlight profile.

Judy Shoulak and her son, Jake, are the multi-talented mother-son team leading Bach to Rock/Plymouth, Minnesota. Together, they bring a high level of corporate and music industry expertise to the school. Judy has over 30 years of experience leading operations and building high-performing teams at companies such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Office Max and JC Penney. Jake brings the musical acumen to the partnership. After earning his degree in Audio Engineering from the Institute of Production and Recording in Minneapolis, he worked extensively providing live sound at events across the country with artists such as Nora Jones, John C. Reilly, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and Dawes. He is also a talented finger-style and acoustic guitarist, who has recorded several albums and performed live in many areas of the United States and in England and Norway.

Judy and Jake believe that their commitment to hiring excellent instructors and establishing a fun and engaging culture and has been integral to their success. "We have been very passionate about hiring a great team. In addition to being incredible musicians, we ensure that our instructors and managers are great role models for our students," said Jake Shoulak. The hands-on duo is active in day-to-day operations and has created a warm, inviting environment in which their students thrive. "We have been completely amazed at how students' lives have been transformed as they became more confident and comfortable. It has been heartwarming to see how music plays such a key role in the lives of so many...filling voids, building confidence, helping provide pleasure and happiness," said Judy Shoulak. Click here to check out Judy and Jake's spotlight profile.

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: a Top 500 Franchise for 2022 and 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, vice president of franchise development, at 1-855-227-7570 or franchise@bachtorock.com, or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. B2R is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in B2R's professional recording studios. B2R builds technique, fosters teamwork and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances. Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery DJ school is Serato certified, making it one of only a handful of schools in the United States and worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007 and is on track to become a $25 million brand. The brand is comprised of 49 music schools, 39 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six (26) of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow B2R on Facebook and on Twitter. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

