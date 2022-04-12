Global Cultured Meat Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 499.9 Million By 2030, With 16.2% CAGR: Statistics Report by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Cultured Meat Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Production Technique (Scaffold-Based Technique, Self-Organizing Technique, Cell Culture Media); By Source (Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Pork); By End-Use (Sausages, Nuggets, Meatballs, Hot Dogs, Burgers); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global cultured meat market size & trends is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% and revenue is expected to increase from US $133.4 Million in 2021 to reach US $499.9 Million by 2030.

What is Cultured Meat? How Big is the Cultured Meat Market Size?

Overview

Cultured meat, also known as cultivated or lab-grown meat, is produced by a few animal cells. Cultured meat can be used as an alternative to conventional meat products. It's a subtype of artificial meat and is produced through various techniques of tissue engineering and cellular agriculture. Cultured meat has far less harmful effects on the environment as it is antibiotic-free and environmentally sustainable. Increasing the commercialization of cultured meat and using them as an alternative to products with conventional meat products would save the lives of countless animals.

Other benefits of lab-grown meat include environmental friendliness, eliminating the need to raise animals, and being healthy and free from foodborne and nutrition-related diseases. Production of lab meat would also avoid animal sacrifices as well as reduce the usage of the land, water, and energy. Individuals that are allergic to animal-based proteins are the major consumer target of the culture meat market. However, before producing the cultured meat, the producers will need to be more responsible for ensuring that the product is safe for human consumption.

Key Queries Answered by The Report:

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the key factors driving the global cultured meat market?

What will the market development pace of the cultured meat market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth during the projected period?

What are the major application areas and product types that can expect huge demand in the forecast period?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the cultured meat market?

How has Covid-19 affected the market, and has there been a change in regulatory policy?

Top Market Players Are:

Biofood Systems LTD.

Integriculture Inc.

New Age Meats

Balletic Foods

Memphis Meats

Aleph Farms Ltd.

Seafuture Sustainable Biotech

Higher Steaks

Just Inc.

Mosa Meat

Avant Meats Company Limited

Appleton Meats

Cubiq Foods

Mission Barns

Bluenalu Inc

Cultured Meat Market: Growth Drivers

Developments in the cell culture largely support the potential value for in vitro research. A significant rise in investments for R&D in the cultured meat market over the several years is driving the market growth. Innovations in different approaches used to develop cultured meat from animal cells are likely to boost the market growth. Increasing production of different processed meat products from vitro meat cultured from muscle tissue is further expected to accelerate the growth of the global cultured meat market. An increase in the number of individuals with allergies related to animal-based proteins is one of the major driving factors of the market. Furthermore, an increase in awareness about animal welfare and the environment is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Then, new product launches and acquisitions by major players in the market are expected to surge the market growth.

Cultured Meat Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 499.9 Million Market Size 2021 Value 133.4 Million in 2021 Expected CAGR Growth 16.2% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Biofood Systems LTD., Integriculture Inc., New Age Meats, Balletic Foods, Memphis Meats, Aleph Farms Ltd., Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, Higher Steaks, Just, Inc., Mosa Meat, Avant Meats Company Limited, Appleton Meats, Cubiq Foods, Mission Barns, and Bluenalu, Inc Segments Covered By End-Use, By Production Technique, By Source, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Also Read, Press Release on Global Cultured Meat Market, 2022 - 2030

Cultured Meat Market: Report Segmentation

By Production Technique Outlook

Based on the production technique segment, the cultured meat market is categorized into scaffold-based technique, self-organizing technique, cell culture media, and others. In scaffold-based production methods, extracted muscle satellite cells are proliferated with a culture medium in a bioreactor. This technique is used to produce cultured meat, containing simple structures for hamburgers and sausages.

By Source Outlook

On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into poultry, beef, pork, and duck. Among these poultry, the segment is expected to witness the largest share in the global cultured meat market due to the high demand for a number of preferences poultry across the globe. Rising consumer awareness regarding foodborne diseases, environmental depletion, and the poor nutritional value of meat further boosts the segment growth in the market.

By End-Use Outlook

By end-use, the market is categorized into sausages, nuggets, meatballs, hot dogs, burgers, and others. The nuggets segment is anticipated to lead the global cultured meat market during the forecast period with the largest market share. This growth can be attributed to an increase in consumption of fast food across the globe due to fluctuating lifestyles and the surging disposable income of consumers.

Geographic Overview: Cultured Meat Market

North America dominated the global market by accounting for the largest cultured meat market in 2021. The key contributing factors to this regional market include rising urbanization, increasing research and development activities, and a surge in technological advancements. Also, growing health concerns about the consumption of meat products, an increase in the number of investors interested in alternative proteins, high disposable incomes, and growing presence of international players in this region are additional major factors fueling the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness regarding animal welfare and improving lifestyles are also accelerating the cultured meat market growth in the region.

The Market Research Report Offers:

Market study along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of the global cultured meat market

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will affect the growth of the cultured meat market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the market.

Recent industry trends and developments

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global cultured meat market.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of production technique, source, end-use, and region.

