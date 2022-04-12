FranConnect Launches Franchise Scorecards to Equip Brands with Powerful Technology to Drive Unit-level Economics

- Franchise Scorecards Are the First of Several Operations-focused Products FranConnect Will Introduce in 2022 -
HERNDON, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, announced today that it has added a powerful new tool to the company's already strong brand consistency capabilities: franchise scorecards. The franchise scorecards, part of FranConnect's Operations platform, equip franchise business consultants with impactful technology to help franchisees drive unit-level economics — replacing tedious and time-consuming manual processes.
"Our new franchise scorecards have the power to transform how franchise business consultants approach improving performance at the unit level," said Jaffrey Ali, Chief Product Officer. "Through FranConnect's technology, they can now aggregate data from field visits, surveys, self-assessments, POS systems, loyalty programs, and more to produce actional insights that further help automate the process of ensuring individual units are successful. We've taken best practices from franchising and standardized the visualization to allow for franchise business consultants to easily compare KPIs to quickly identify the biggest opportunities."
Using the franchise scorecards as a guide, franchise business consultants can then leverage other tools within FranConnect's Operations platforms to educate the franchisee on necessary improvements, direct them to training content, or assign a playbook with a set of tasks to address the highlighted concern.
"Incorporating FranConnect's franchise scorecards had an immediate positive impact on our brand," said Tony Caballero, CFE, Senior Vice President of Operations at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "This capability allowed the team to compare the business in a new light by pulling together data from previously disparate systems and boiling it down into a concise view of performance based on our KPIs. The feedback from our field teams and franchisees has been overwhelmingly positive as they see it as a valuable resource. If used as it is intended any business can benefit from this platform."
Franchise scorecards are the first of several operations-focused products FranConnect will introduce this year. FranConnect has made significant investments in operations over the last few years, including the acquisition of FranchiseBlast in 2021, and will continue to dedicate significant resources to bringing new products to market.
For more information on FranConnect's new franchise scorecards or to schedule a demo of the Operations platform, visit www.franconnect.com.
FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for approximately 900 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global operations in India and Canada. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.
Contact:
Ashley Davidson
Fish Consulting
754-888-6307
adavidson@fish-consulting.com
SOURCE FranConnect
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.