SOS PARTNERS WITH BOSTON RED SOX TO OFFER A NEW AMENITY FOR FANS - HEALTH AND WELLNESS SMART VENDING MACHINES

Machines Installed Throughout Fenway Park Will Enable On-Demand Access to Premium Personal Care Products

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS, a creator and operator of interactive vending machines for public spaces that deliver premium products and digital content, is officially announcing a series of new machine installations throughout Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The machines will provide all stadium guests with convenient, park-wide access to premium personal care products on demand, including items from brands like Cora, RECESS, Hero Cosmetics, Megababe, Kosas, and Ursa Major.

The installation of SOS machines is part of a broader initiative by the Red Sox to better serve their existing fanbase while creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for all guests who attend live events at Fenway Park. Additionally, menstrual care products will be provided free of charge to guests from all SOS machines throughout the venue.

"Through exciting, innovative technology offerings like SOS, we're able to enhance the time spent at the ballpark and provide an environment that fits the needs of all fans while they're in attendance," said Tim Zue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Boston Red Sox. "We look forward to seeing fans take advantage of SOS machines and the many other exciting upgrades we've made for this upcoming season."

Founders and Co-CEOs Susanna Twarog and Robina Verbeek invented the SOS machine and launched the company in 2020. The curvy and elegant IoT-enabled device delivers individually packaged products to people on the go. It is equipped with a video touch screen that delivers targeted content and powers a completely cardless, contactless purchase experience.

"We're working with partners like Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox to enhance the modern fan experience, especially for women, providing access to quality personal care products in public spaces previously void of these simple necessities," said Susanna. "Anything can happen when you spend a full day at a ball game – you might need a tampon, lip balm, dental floss, a deodorant wipe, etc. At Fenway, all of these items will now be readily available via SOS."

SOS vending machines also add a unique digital out-of-home (DOOH) platform for the company's network of advertisers, including thriving CPG brands such as Hero Cosmetics, a flagship brand partner, to reach fans with creative and interactive content across all 12 strategically-placed locations throughout Fenway Park.

For more information on SOS, please visit www.worldofsos.com .

About SOS

SOS, a Techstars Boston 2020 portfolio company, is transforming wellness on the go through a network of smart vending machines that deliver just-in-time necessities where and when you need them most. Each machine offers modern, premium health and wellness products from Cora, First Aid Beauty, Hero Cosmetics, Megababe, Kosas, and Ursa Major. SOS was named one of the Top 20 Emerging Brands in Retail by ICSC in 2020. The company holds seven design patents in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China. With a design-first offering, the SOS machine features a large, engaging touchscreen and serves as a visually rich advertising and marketing platform. SOS has been featured in various national media publications, including Forbes, TechCrunch, CBS, and Fast Company.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sos-partners-with-boston-red-sox-to-offer-a-new-amenity-for-fans--health-and-wellness-smart-vending-machines-301523767.html

SOURCE SOS Group, Inc.