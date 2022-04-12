Nuesana Health and Wellness Introduces In-Depth Business Programs

Mobile health concierge is now rolling up to SWFL businesses

NAPLES, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuesana Health and Wellness prides itself on being an accessible concierge and mobile health provider to the SWFL community - this now extends to businesses within the area as well.

Nuesana's business program provides convenient and extensive care to employees of Southwest Florida businesses. Business owners are often placed in the difficult position of providing affordable healthcare while still growing their business and maintaining profitability. Nuesana's business program allows companies to offer an alternative or add-on to traditional healthcare and serves as a differentiator in a competitive job market.

This in-depth, hands-on and mobile health and wellness business program helps greatly when it comes to employee recruiting, retention and productivity. Businesses like Coastal Lawn and Pest have found that the Nuesana Health and Wellness program helps keep staff healthy and productive at all times.

"Out of all the incredible benefits that the Nuesana Business program offers, I think the biggest differentiating factor for me was the convenience of being able to have a mobile clinic come directly on-site to our business," says Rob Stalvey, CEO of Coastal Lawn and Pest.

"I found that my staff and I were taking days off just to drive to the doctor for a health check-in or some lab work. Since participating in this business program, I've found that the productivity of the company as a whole has greatly increased. Plus, we all feel incredibly supported and taken care of by Sabrina," Rob continued.

For businesses interested in increasing productivity, retention and recruiting, Nuesana has the answers you've been searching for. Prices for the business program may vary based on the number of employees within the business - for more information, visit https://nuesana.com/.

About Nuesana Health and Wellness

Nuesana Health & Wellness provides family medicine via telehealth or in-person concierge appointments through our membership program. We also offer a full range of health and wellness services such as medically supervised weight loss programs, IV infusion, vitamin injection therapy, micronutrient and food sensitivity testing, testosterone replacement, erectile dysfunction, and more. Our business program allows companies to offer accessible and affordable healthcare benefits to their employees with a simple and cost-effective solution. Healthcare benefits will increase productivity retention and assist in recruiting top talent. We service Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero, and the surrounding areas.

