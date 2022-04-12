Indivior Statement on Nationwide Increases in Fentanyl-Related Mass-Overdose Events

Expanding access to medication to treat opioid use disorder is a critical part of the solution

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC INDV today released the following statement regarding the US Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) recent memorandum to law enforcement partners offering guidance and support in response to a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events.

"The DEA's recent action reinforces the growing and unprecedented crisis of fentanyl-related overdose in the United States and provides guidance to help communities in their treatment and prevention efforts," said Mark Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, Indivior. "A critical part of the solution is increased access to evidence-based medication for people struggling with the chronic disease of opioid and substance use disorder."

The nation's overdose epidemic is now driven by fentanyl.1 The CDC estimates that in the 12-month period ending in October 2021, more than 105,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.1 These overdose deaths are affecting families and communities across the country, and the need for access to medications to treat opioid use disorder (MOUD) to help those suffering from opioid use disorder (OUD) and substance abuse has never been more critical.

To turn the tide on this devastating epidemic, Indivior is committed to expanding access to medications for opioid use disorder. One of the most critical needs is in under-served communities where racial and ethnic minorities face barriers to treatment access due to stigma or bias, heightening the inequities already present within our healthcare system. In addition, for those involved with the criminal justice system, approximately 65 percent1 meet the criteria for substance use disorder (SUD), yet only 5 percent2 of those who need treatment receive it.

About Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a chronic disease in which people develop a pattern of using opioids that can lead to negative consequences. OUD may affect the parts of the brain that are necessary for life-sustaining functions.3

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD, including alcohol use disorder and cannabis use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior .

