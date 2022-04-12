Nuclear Receptors and Drug-Drug Interactions: How to Better Understand Potential Toxicity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the regulation of drug metabolism enzymes and their role in clinically relevant drug-drug and drug-nutrient interactions. The featured speaker will discuss the tools that are available to address specific mechanisms governing pharmacokinetics of drugs with an emphasis on cell-based nuclear receptor assays. Attendees will also learn how these cell-based screening assays can be used to address species differences in the drug response.

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drug-drug interactions (DDI) resulting in adverse outcomes cause approximately 3% of all hospitalizations annually in the United States. This costs the health care system over a billion dollars. Fortunately, many aspects of DDI are predictable based on the increasing understanding of the mechanisms of altered absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME).

Register for this webinar to learn about various drug screening assays that are available for identifying potential DDI in vitro. Drug screening assays improve drug safety and allow for the prioritization of drug candidates. The pregnane X receptor (PXR) and several other important xenobiotic sensing and drug metabolism inducing systems will be described. These include Aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR), constitutive androstane receptor (CAR), Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) and Nuclear factor-erythroid factor 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2).

The featured speaker will also discuss how in vitro assays can be used for species extrapolation of pharmacokinetic interactions for common laboratory animal models. These in vitro assays save time and money lost from pursuing candidates that may fail in animal or clinical trials.

Join Jack Vanden Heuvel, Professor of Molecular Toxicology, Pharmacology & Toxicology Undergraduate Program Coordinator, Penn State University; CSO, INDIGO Biosciences, for the live webinar on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Nuclear Receptors and Drug-Drug Interactions: How to Better Understand Potential Toxicity.

