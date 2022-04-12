Was Judas Actually a Good Guy?

Dr Ren Lexander's revolutionary new take on Judas… and Jesus.

Will we one day say: "He's not just my best friend – he's a regular Judas"?

Easter is a time when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Could Easter 2022 be the time when the reputation of Judas is also resurrected?

In his breakthrough new book, The Crucifixion Code, being released this Easter, Dr Ren Lexander makes the case that Jesus intentionally set out to get himself crucified, and Judas became an essential part of his plan. So the name "Judas" should not mean "betrayer of friend" but "unbelievably loyal friend/student".

Dr. Lexander argues that Jesus turned to Judas when all his other attempts to provoke the authorities to arrest and crucify him had failed. "Jesus went to Jerusalem at the time of the Passover because only the Romans could crucify someone and they were only in Jerusalem at that time of year. To provoke them, Jesus apes the behavior of what a Jewish "Messiah" is supposed to do. So he rides in on a colt with supporters shouting out; and he trashes the Temple. When these actions don't work, he starts publicly slandering the Jewish religious hierarchy and, when even this doesn't work, he turns to his most trusted disciple for help, the one he trusts with the money, the one whose friendship is so close that he is the only one he ever refers to as 'friend' - Judas."

At The Last Supper, Jesus says to Judas "What you are going to do, do quickly." Dr Lexander points out: "There are only two alternative explanations: Jesus was psychic, or he had arranged the matter with Judas. Which do you think is the most likely?"

After this, Jesus heads to the Garden of Gethsemane with a few disciples. "How could Judas have led the people there to arrest Jesus unless it had already been pre-arranged between the two of them?"

Instead of hiding behind a bush and fingering Jesus as the one over there praying, Judas goes out and embraces Jesus. Dr Lexander suggests this is so he can shield him if anything starts to get out of hand. Judas kisses him out of respect and love. In response, Jesus greets him as "Friend".

"All this could only happen if Jesus had instructed Judas how he wanted him to 'betray' him. Judas was so devoted to Jesus that he was prepared to sacrifice his reputation for all eternity to help him fulfil his quest to be crucified."

Of course, this still leaves a huge question: Why did Jesus set out to get himself crucified?

And that too has a profoundly radical and controversial answer in Dr Lexander's The Crucifixion Code.

Dr. Lexander has been published by major publishing houses around the world such as Penguin, HarperCollins, and BantamDoubledayDell.

