Integrative Cancer Expert - Dr. Nathan Goodyear

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIO-MEDICAL is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nathan Goodyear, MD, MDH, ABAARM as Medical Director.

"As a pioneer in the use of Insulin Potentiation Therapy, High Dose Vitamin C, and Hyperthermia for the integrative treatment of cancer, we are so excited that Dr. Goodyear has come to lead our medical team," said Rusty Roberts, President of Brio-Medical."

Bringing over 15 years of experience treating complex patients with all stages and types of cancer, Dr. Goodyear brings a rare combination of skills to bridge conventional and alternative medicine, delivering expertise and hope for patients that goes beyond what is conventionally available. Moreover, Dr. Goodyear utilizes targeted immunotherapies that strengthen and work with the immune system, not against.

Dr. Goodyear received a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana Tech University and his Doctor of Medicine from LSU Health Sciences Center. He is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and served as the Chief Resident in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Tennessee.

Practicing Integrative Medicine since 2006, Dr. Goodyear is a Fellow in Functional and Regenerative Medicine and is licensed by the Arizona Homeopathic and Integrative Medical Board in the State of Arizona.

As a pioneer on the frontier of Integrative Medicine, Dr. Goodyear regularly teaches and speaks to other doctors across the country, has served on the Board of the American Functional Medicine Association, and was recently appointed to chairman of the scientific medical advisory board of the Vitamin C International Consortium Institute (VCICI).

As Medical Director, Dr. Goodyear oversees a multidisciplinary team of medical providers that offer a variety of integrative, holistic, and natural treatment options personalized to each patient and their specific type of cancer based on lab testing including but not limited to genetics, hormones and metabolites, underlying toxicity, nutritional deficiencies, gut environment including gut microbiome, and other root causes identified that may be downregulating or disrupting the patient's immune system.

Dr. Goodyear's passion is to bridge the science of Wellness medicine to the clinical application of Wellness medicine to restore medicine to its original purpose of teaching the body how to heal—Docēre rāphè.

About Brio-Medical: Established in 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona, Brio-Medical is an integrative alternative cancer treatment center and immune recovery facility offering advanced, research-based integrative medical treatments for all types of cancer, Lyme Disease, and chronic illnesses.

