Terry Fox Foundation launches 42nd Annual Terry Fox Run with limited edition T-shirt designed by Canadian artist Douglas Coupland

All proceeds from the 'I'm Not a Quitter' shirt will support cancer research

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Forty-two years to the day since the start of the Marathon of Hope, the Terry Fox Foundation is kicking off this year's annual Terry Fox Run with the launch of a limited edition T-shirt available today. Designed by eminent Canadian artist Douglas Coupland in collaboration with the Fox Family, the shirt features a dot-screened portrait of Terry and the words 'I'm Not a Quitter' printed on the sleeve or back.

"Terry was one cool dude who never ever gave up, and a world without him is unimaginable. Look at that face: he's no quitter." says Douglas Coupland, designer of the 2022 Terry Fox Run T-shirt. "You can feel his energy radiating out from his photo like a beacon. He was one in a billion."

The new shirt embodies Terry's fierce determination and 'no quit' attitude, perfectly captured in his quote from 1980, "Nobody is ever going to call me a quitter." All proceeds from T-shirt sales will further Terry's mission of funding critical cancer research in Canada.

"This year's Terry Fox Run shirt takes a fresh approach that represents Terry's spirit, perseverance, and grit to inspire Canadians to keep going," says Fred Fox, Terry's older brother. "Terry's powerful story is a demonstration of how one person can make a difference through vision, hard work, and a never-give-up attitude."

Terry remains an inspiration to millions of people around the world, and his story continues to give people hope to take on life's challenges with tenacity and purpose. A diverse mix of remarkable Canadians across music, film, television, fashion and sports are joining the launch, proudly wearing the new shirt and showing their support for Terry's spirit at terryfox.org.

Special thanks to Alessia Cara, Amanda Brugel, Catherine O'Hara, Catherine Reitman, Darryl Sittler, Jann Arden, Josh Trager, Margaret Atwood, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Michael Bublé, Michael "Pinball" Clemons, Penny Oleksiak, Perdita Felicien, Rachel McAdams, Rick Mercer, Ryland James, Sarah McLachlan, Sidney Crosby, Tessa Virtue, Tom Cochrane, Tyler McGregor, Tyler Shaw and many more for their generous support.

"Every single time I've done a Terry Fox Run, I felt that I was a part of something bigger than me," says Canadian singer-songwriter, Alessia Cara. "He impacted our country and so many people forever."

Starting today, April 12, Canadians can purchase a limited edition shirt at terryfox.org and can register to join the annual Terry Fox Run, which takes place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The shirts, produced by adidas, are available in a variety of sizes and styles ranging from $25 (short sleeve), $35 (long sleeve) and $40 (performance tee) CAD. All proceeds support cancer research in Canada.

For more information on this exciting collaboration or to purchase a shirt and register for this year's Terry Fox Run, please visit terryfox.org

About The Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, The Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

