IBM Unveils its New Reporting Framework and Report for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

'IBM Impact' Aims to Create a More Sustainable, Equitable, and Ethical Future

ARMONK, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM IBM today announced IBM Impact, a new framework for the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) work that reflects how the company aspires to create a more sustainable, equitable, and ethical future. As detailed in the 2021 ESG report issued today, IBM Impact comprises three pillars: Environmental Impact, Equitable Impact, and Ethical Impact. These values have been embedded in IBM's DNA as a company and have driven its work for its employees, stakeholders, and the world over the past century.

"IBMers have always applied their time, talent, and technology to make a meaningful impact in the world, evolving the nature of their work over time to meet the most urgent needs of society," said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As always, we stand ready to collaborate with our clients, partners, and governments to build a safer, more equitable and peaceful future."

Released today, the 2021 IBM ESG Report includes our IBM Impact framework and a series of commitments to build transparency and accountability.

Environmental Impact: IBM is committed to conserve natural resources, reduce pollution, and minimize climate-related risks. This is reflected in IBM's commitments to:

Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Divert 90 percent of non-hazardous waste from landfill and incineration by 2025

Initiate 100 client engagements or research projects with environmental benefits by 2025

Equitable Impact: IBM is creating spaces and opportunities for everyone. To increase diversity, equity and inclusion, IBM aims to:

Skill 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030

Log 4 million volunteer hours by 2025

Invest $250 million in apprenticeships and new collar programs by 2025

Dedicating 15 percent of its first-tier supplier spending to Black-owned suppliers by 2025

Ethical Impact: IBM aims to enhance innovations, policies, and practices that prioritize ethics, trust, transparency, and – above all – accountability. This is reflected in IBM's commitments to:

Reach 1,000 ecosystem partners trained in technology ethics by 2022

Continue to engage 100% of suppliers on sound practices

Continue diversity linked pay modifier for senior leaders

IBM Impact is the framework that explains how trust, transparency, and ethical leadership are the values that underpin the company's commitment to making a lasting, positive impact. Together, those goals and efforts demonstrate how IBM lives its purpose of being a catalyst that makes the world work better, creating impactful solutions to the Environmental, Social, and Governance challenges that face companies and society.

The IBM ESG 2021 report can be accessed here.

