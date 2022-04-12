Geofoams Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% by 2026| Driven by Low Cost Compared to Traditional Land Stabilization Materials | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The geofoams market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product specifications to compete in the market. Airfoam Industries Ltd., Amvic Inc., Atlas Roofing Corp., Beaver Plastics Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Drew Foam Co. Inc., EXPOL Ltd., Foam Products Corp., Foamex, Galaxy Polystyrene LLC, Groupe Legerlite Inc., Harbor Foam, Insulation Company of America LLC, Jablite Ltd., Pacific Allied Products Ltd., Plasti Fab Ltd., Poly Molding LLC, Technopol SA Pty Ltd., ThermaFoam Operating LLC, and Universal Foam Products are some of the major market participants. The geofoams market is set to grow by USD 4.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Geofoams Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our geofoams market report covers the following areas:

Geofoams Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The low cost compared to traditional land stabilization materials is one of the key drivers supporting the geofoams market growth. Geofoams can be used easily in high complexity projects where large machines cannot work, and materials like shotcrete or soil can be placed easily against geofoam. It eliminates the need for expensive forming and reduces the project cost. Moreover, it saves transportation costs, construction traffic costs, and import costs as one flatbed truck of geofoam is equal to approximately 12 dump truck loads of traditional filling material like soil. By employing geofoam in construction projects, maintenance costs, settlement time, and project construction time are also reduced. Hence, geofoams benefits as an alternative to traditional materials for land stabilization contribute to the growth of the global geofoams market in the forecast period.

However, limited technical knowledge and awareness about geofoams in emerging markets are some factors hindering geofoam market growth. The usage of geofoams for infrastructural development is more prevalent in developed countries. This is because the civil engineers in these regions have more knowledge about using it. However, in emerging markets, the level of awareness is low compared to developed countries. Further, the construction standards in developing nations do not include geofoams, as traditional construction materials such as soil and sand are available easily at a low cost. Moreover, the challenge lies in this limited awareness among engineers. Such a lack of awareness and technical knowledge will impede the geofoam's market growth during the forecast period.

Geofoams Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Material

EPS



XPS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Geofoams Market 2022-2026:Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The geofoams market share growth by the EPS segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growing need for new roads may, in many cases, require construction over soft or loose soils that are incapable of supporting additional loads. EPS geofoam can be used to replace compressible soils or in place of heavy fill materials to prevent unacceptable loading on underlying soils and adjacent structures. Construction with EPS geofoam also saves time because it is easy to handle without the need for special equipment and is an engineered product it arrives on site. Thus, such factors of EPS will further boost the demand for the EPS geofoams during the forecast period.

will be significant for revenue generation. The growing need for new roads may, in many cases, require construction over soft or loose soils that are incapable of supporting additional loads. EPS geofoam can be used to replace compressible soils or in place of heavy fill materials to prevent unacceptable loading on underlying soils and adjacent structures. Construction with EPS geofoam also saves time because it is easy to handle without the need for special equipment and is an engineered product it arrives on site. Thus, such factors of EPS will further boost the demand for the EPS geofoams during the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the geofoams market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors in North America. The rising construction activities will facilitate the geofoams market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Geofoams Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist geofoams market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geofoams market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geofoams market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geofoams market vendors

Geofoams Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.76 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airfoam Industries Ltd., Amvic Inc., Atlas Roofing Corp., Beaver Plastics Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Drew Foam Co. Inc., EXPOL Ltd., Foam Products Corp., Foamex, Galaxy Polystyrene LLC, Groupe Legerlite Inc., Harbor Foam, Insulation Company of America LLC, Jablite Ltd., Pacific Allied Products Ltd., Plasti Fab Ltd., Poly Molding LLC, Technopol SA Pty Ltd., ThermaFoam Operating LLC, and Universal Foam Products Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

