Intimacy Kit - World's Official Safe Sex Kit Launches Smart Social Network & e-Commerce Platform

Intimacy Kit is a Smart Prophylactic Technology Driving a Smart Social Network and e-commerce platform. World's Official Safe Sex Kit since 2006.

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When used correctly the male "Intimate Condoms™" are 98% effective in preventing STIs & unwanted pregnancies. However, those same STIs can be spread by other sexual contact i.e., cunnilingus, anilingus, which is why the company also includes "Intimate Oral Dams", also known as dental dams, in every one of their Intimacy Kits.

Intimate Oral Dams™, or dental dams, are an ultra thin, silky 6″x 10″ sheet of natural latex. Specially designed to act as a barrier for use while performing cunnilingus or anilingus, also called rimming (vaginal & anal oral sex), they are an important tool in any safe sex arsenal and when properly used they will greatly reduce the risk of STIs. Dental dams are recognized and recommended by doctors and both the CDC and the WHO as prophylactic devices for preventing STIs.

To enhance intimacy, their Intimacy Kits also come with "Intimate Lube™" The Intimate Lube is water-based, latex compatible & recommended by doctors & health care specialists. The company also includes "Intimate Wipes", large, adult sized hypoallergenic wipes that are perfect for those before and after clean ups. Also included in the Intimacy Kit is an "Intimate Vibe Ring™" The Intimate Vibe Ring can be used for extra targeted vibrating foreplay and exciting intercourse fun for both parties. Also included in the The Intimate Kit™ is a powerful vibrating, pocket sized, whisper quiet "Intimate Vibe Bullet." This device is perfect for precise, intense and targeted stimulation. It is easy to use, discreet and travel friendly at just two and a quarter inches long and it is waterproof. The Intimate Vibe Bullet comes with batteries.

Each Intimacy Kit™ includes access to a unique social networking platform. Using their smartphones' camera, users scan the custom QR code found on the lid of each kit and will be taken to an educational and smart, dating-oriented social network and e-commerce platform, integrated with Zoom for virtual learning & entertainment. Unlike the other dating apps that are fueling the rise in STIs, Intimacy Kit will subliminally and directly remind customers to always play safe with new lovers. They can also subscribe and the company will send them an Intimacy Kit in the mail every month.

Intimacy Kit™ recognizes that there are more than 20 different types of STIs with more than one million STIs acquired every day throughout the world equaling around 376 million new infections every year. They can cause infertility and urinary tract problems along with cancers of the vulva, cervix, vagina, penis and anus. Some STIs, including syphilis and AIDS, can cause death. Others like super gonorrhea are becoming drug resistant, making the use of Intimacy Kits an important part of safe sex.

Their customers' sexual health is very important. IntimacyKit.com wants to make sure their customers and their partner or partners all get tested for STIs before having any unprotected sex. They encourage everyone to use some form of protection if an Intimacy Kit or The Intimate Kit are not available.

They developed the all in one "smart prophylactics" kit for your personal protection & pleasure and now they've developed a powerful all in one "smart social network & e-commerce platform" like no other that will change the way people meet, do business & get intimate. Making new connections on IntimacyKit is fun & easy.

These little back boxes are sure to leave a lasting impression on any man or woman.

For more information on Intimacy Kit, or to surprise a date, partner or lover, visit https://www.intimacykit.com/

About the Company

Researchers at Intimacy Kit learned that, on average, men think about sex 19 times a day. The average women thinks about sex 10 times a day. It is referenced in music, movies, television and advertising. Their mission is to provide their customers with a healthy, enjoyable and safe sexual lifestyle. Their business is sex, safe sex.

