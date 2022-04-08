Coastal Solar Completes Major Sustainability Upgrade for Le Creuset

Le Creuset's North American distribution center added a 500kw solar power system over the winter. Installed by Coastal Solar in coordination with VerdeSol, it's the first part of their endeavor to both minimize the company's impact on the environment and improve operational efficiency.

Le Creuset, known for its superior-quality and first-of-its-kind colorful, cast iron designs, has been an industry leader since its birth in a northern French town in 1925. The company has since grown to an internationally-acclaimed cookware brand, with products made from a variety of materials. It made its United States introduction in 1976. It now sells products through more than 1,000 retail locations, and maintains its North American marketing headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina.

Coastal Solar is another industry leader, known for advanced solar power projects for agricultural, commercial, and industrial applications. After becoming the leading sustainability partner for poultry growers, the organization spun off a dedicated division for agriculture-related projects: Ag Solar Solutions.

Coastal Solar is headquartered in Hinesville, GA, just an hour and a half from the project at Le Creuset's North American distribution center in Hampton County, South Carolina. With a proven track record of providing top-class quality and service while maximizing return-on-investment for clients, it made sense for two companies with demanding standards to work together for the seamless integration of a new solar power system.

Clay Sikes, CEO of Coastal Solar:

"It's an honor that the best in their industry considered us as the best in our industry and chose us to complete what will be a major part of their operation for decades to come. It's just the first steps of what we believe is a sunnier future for Le Creuset and for companies across industries throughout the United States. Le Creuset is not only getting a more efficient operation, but they're planting their flag as a leader in environmental stewardship."

The professionals at Coastal Solar teamed up with long-time, nationally-recognized solar pioneer Keith Freeman of VerdeSol. It's a familiar duo — they've worked on projects together for the better part of a decade.

Coastal Solar and VerdeSol found a synergy years ago and knew the Le Creuset project would be the perfect opportunity to allow each party's strengths to shine through.

"Le Creuset's leadership, both on-site and abroad, was instrumental in completing the project through their constant support and communication. Their commitment to the environment was evident and allowed the process to result in the development of a lasting relationship," says VerdeSol Partner and Portfolio Manager Keith Freeman.

The 500kw system, made with REC panels, will supply Le Creuset's roughly 300,000 square foot warehouse with enough sustainable energy to significantly offset their power expenses and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

The future is bright for solar power. And the teams at both VerdeSol and Coastal Solar are already looking forward to many more successful projects.

"Not only did the Le Creuset project create another positive experience for Coastal Solar and VerdeSol," says Freeman, "it also solidified the thought process that these two companies resonate well and are excited to continue combining their talents cohesively for future commercial and industrial opportunities across the country."

About Coastal Solar

Coastal Solar, headquartered in Hinesville, Georgia, is a premier solar installer and consultancy. Since 2011, they have completed successful residential, commercial, and agricultural projects across North America and planted 650,000 trees to demonstrate their commitment to their environmental mission. The company is backed by The Sikes Group, a leading real estate development company with a $100 million portfolio and one of the industry's most experienced construction management teams. In 2019, Coastal Solar created Ag Solar Solutions, a renewable energy company solely focused on the United States agricultural industry.

