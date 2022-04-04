OrthoBethesda Announces 2nd Strategic Partnership in 2022 - Rebrands the Platform to Aligned Orthopedic Partners

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoBethesda, a physician-led and majority physician-owned provider of orthopedic services to the greater Washington, D.C. region and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, today announced a strategic partnership with Shady Grove Orthopaedics (Shady Grove), the 2nd announced transaction of 2022.

In January, OrthoBethesda partnered with Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (WOSM) to create the region's leading multi-subspeciality orthopedic platform. Concurrent with closing of this transaction, the platform is rebranding to Aligned Orthopedic Partners (Aligned Ortho).

Emil Engels, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Aligned Ortho, commented, "As we continually anticipate ways to help our orthopedic practice thrive, the addition of Shady Grove is a natural fit. We have had a close professional relationship with the Shady Grove team and have respected their talents for many years. The entire Shady Grove medical staff has advanced training and are well respected in the Montgomery County and Greater Washington, D.C. medical community. Shady Grove highly complements our group, and this partnership will provide additional clinical and professional synergies. We are excited to welcome them to the Aligned Ortho team."

Dr. Sudheer Reddy of Shady Grove stated, "Shady Grove has built its reputation over the past 50 years by delivering high quality and compassionate care, and our decision to partner with Aligned Orthopedic Partners creates the premium orthopedic practice in the D.C. area. Our focus is to deliver the highest quality care for our patients in an outstanding work environment and joining this larger platform with a group who shares our passion for orthopedics creates more opportunities to enhance our comprehensive patient care and continue to grow both practices."

Kevin Moore, who has a wealth of experience in the Physician Practice Management space, joined Aligned Orthopedic Partners in 2021 as its first Chief Development Officer. He stated, "Over the last 12 months we have built the foundation as a physician-led, patient first organization and are now poised for rapid growth and expansion. As we continue to scale, we remain committed on partnering with best-in-class orthopedists and likeminded groups. We are purposefully majority physician-owned as our orthopedic surgeons drive our patient-centric growth philosophy focused on delivering better patient outcomes."

About Shady Grove Orthopedics

Shady Grove Orthopedics has provided high quality orthopedic medical and surgical care to the Greater-Washington Metropolitan Area since 1972. The physician-led practice is comprised of eight nationally recognized board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons. Shady Grove provides patient care from locations in Rockville and Germantown, Maryland. For more information, visit www.shadygroveortho.com.

About Aligned Orthopedic Partners

Aligned Orthopedic Partners is a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care to patients in the greater Washington, D.C. market. Aligned Ortho has over 100 providers including 35 board-certified orthopedic surgeons with specializations across the spectrum of musculoskeletal care from eight clinic locations as well as affiliated surgery and ortho-specific urgent care centers. For more information, visit www.alignedortho.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

