VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN APRIL INVESTOR EVENTS

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVF UCD today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in April 2022:
April 5th – 9th – BTC 2022 in Miami
April 20th – 21st – NobleCon18
April 26th – ICR Virtual Crypto Panel
April 26th – 29th – Crypto Bahamas
For more information about investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.
Publicly traded, Voyager Digital Ltd.'s VOYG VYGVF UCD US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.
