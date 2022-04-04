Crossplane Capital Announces Partner Promotion

DALLAS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossplane Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce the promotion of Mike Sullivan to Partner. Mike has played a key role in driving Crossplane's growth since the firm's founding in 2018.
Mike was Crossplane's first hire in 2018 when he joined as Managing Director. Over the past four years, Mike has led the closing of two platform investments and has played a role in almost every transaction that Crossplane has closed to date. Prior to joining Crossplane, Mike was a Managing Director with private equity firm, Prophet Equity, and he began his career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey.
"We are fortunate to have such a unique talent in Mike Sullivan," said Crossplane Capital Partner, Brian Hegi. "Mike took a leap of faith with us when we started Crossplane in 2018, and he has proven to be an invaluable asset. His fingerprints are all over our firm from our collaborative culture to our investment and value creation processes. Mike is the ultimate team player."
"Mike is an outstanding leader who is well-respected by his colleagues, our portfolio company management teams and our investors," said Crossplane Capital Partner, Ben Eakes. "He has been an integral part of what we are building at Crossplane, and we are thrilled to announce Mike's promotion to Partner."
About Crossplane Capital
Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.
SOURCE Crossplane Capital
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.