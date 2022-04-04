Lamar Horne Joins Palladium Equity Partners' Recently Formed Palladium Heritage Strategy as a Managing Director

-- Palladium Heritage Concentrates on Strategic Investments in the Lower End of the Middle Market --
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"), the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry with over $3 billion of assets under management, announced today that Lamar Horne has joined Palladium Heritage as a Managing Director.
Palladium Heritage is the recently formed unit of Palladium Equity Partners that concentrates on strategic investments in the lower end of the middle market, principally business-to-business and industrial companies with EBITDA below $12 million. Mr. Horne is expected to focus on deal execution and ongoing portfolio monitoring, becoming part of a team that includes Kate Lehman, Partner, Palladium Heritage; Ed Moss, Managing Director, Palladium Heritage; and David MacDonald, Principal, Palladium Heritage.
Mr. Horne most recently served as a Managing Director at PNC Mezzanine Capital where he focused on lower middle market mezzanine and equity principal investments. Prior to his 13 years at PNC Mezzanine, he was an Analyst in the Leveraged Capital Group with Wachovia Securities, where he specialized in financial sponsor transactions. He was a Director of American Track Holdings, LLC alongside Kate Lehman from 2016-2021, and has been a Director on a number of other boards including C-P Flexible Packaging, Excel Orthopedic Physical Therapy, Hope City Concrete, Industrial Valve Services, Thaler Machine and Pet Partners, LLC, amongst others. Mr. Horne received a BA in Business Administration from Morehouse College with a finance concentration and an MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.
Palladium Heritage Partner Kate Lehman said: "We are thrilled that Lamar Horne has joined Palladium Heritage. He brings to Palladium years of exceptional expertise and experience in precisely the segment of the lower end of the middle market that we are targeting. He will be a strong addition to Palladium Heritage's talented investment team."
Palladium is the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested over $3 billion of capital in 38 platform investments and 148 add-on acquisitions, realizing 22 of these platform investments. The principals of the firm have extensive experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. Palladium, which is a Certified B Corp, is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.
Contacts:
Kate Lehman, Partner, Palladium Heritage
KLehman@palladiumequity.com
Media Contacts:
Jeffrey Taufield or Todd Fogarty of Kekst CNC
jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com or todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com
SOURCE Palladium Equity Partners, LLC; Palladium Heritage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
