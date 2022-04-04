Biomedical Textiles Market Size To Reach USD 21.30 BN In 2028 Due to Increasing Need For Advanced Wound Dressing Material, Expansion Of The Healthcare Industry In Developing Countries, And Rising Healthcare Expenditure, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biomedical textiles market size is expected to reach USD 21.30 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for advanced wound dressing materials. Advanced wound dressing products are capable of managing large wounds and minimize risk of infections. These products also promote rapid healing and provide relief post-operative recoveries. Biomedical textiles with easy healing, anti-fungal, and antibacterial properties are extensively used for the development of advanced wound dressing products. This factor is expected to drive market revenue growth in the near future.

Furthermore, biomedical textiles are highly versatile and robust as these are made from synthetic and metallic biomaterials. Various textile developers nowadays are investing in R&D activities to develop high performance biomedical textile with characteristics such as flexibility, porosity, thickness and stability. In developing countries, the healthcare sector is expanding at a fast pace. Coupled with this, rising healthcare expenditure is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Silk-based biomaterials are gaining more popularity, owing to increasing usage as a prospective material for biomedical textiles. The controllable degradability, ease of processing, biocompatibility, and remarkable mechanical properties are driving the usage of silk-based biomaterials for various biomedical textiles and fiber-based implants for soft tissue repair, extracorporeal inputs, healthcare/hygiene products, and other related needs.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In August 2021, TECNALIA announced that it has participated in the development of printable and multiple biomedical electrodes. These are based on adjustable smart fabric textiles. The company would manufacture electrodes with various elastic textile pads and integrated logic circuits, which would allow flexible and adjustable placement. This initiative is expected to provide revolutionary advancements by integrating electronic devices with flexible biomedical electrodes based on wearable textile fibers.

, TECNALIA announced that it has participated in the development of printable and multiple biomedical electrodes. These are based on adjustable smart fabric textiles. The company would manufacture electrodes with various elastic textile pads and integrated logic circuits, which would allow flexible and adjustable placement. This initiative is expected to provide revolutionary advancements by integrating electronic devices with flexible biomedical electrodes based on wearable textile fibers. Non-biodegradable segment is expected to account for largest global biomedical textiles market share in the near future. Increasing applications of non-biodegradable fibers in soft & hard tissue implants, extracorporeal devices, surgical sutures, and bandages is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Non-woven fabric segment is expected to register a considerable revenue share over the forecast period. Orthopedic surgeons are nowadays using non-woven fibrous mat made of graphite and Teflon around the orthopedic implants to promote tissue growth. Moreover, non-woven fabrics have proved to be superior than woven fabrics in terms of adaptability, cost, disposability, and effectiveness.

Non-implantable segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. High demand for advanced wound care management products, owing to increasing number of home healthcare services and surging diabetes diagnosis are expected to boost growth of this segment in the upcoming years.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growth in the healthcare and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries are expected to result in the high demand for biomedical textiles in the region during the forecast period.

Some companies in the market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bally Ribbon Mills, Cardinal Health, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Secant Medical, LLC, Smith & Nephew, and Swicofil.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global biomedical textiles market based on fiber type, fabric type, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Non-biodegradable



Biodegradable

Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Non-woven



Woven

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Surgical Sutures



Non-implantable

