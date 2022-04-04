Military Simulation and Training Market worth $12.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Military Simulation and Training Market by Application (Army, Aviation, Naval), Type (Live, Virtual, Constructive), Platform (Land, Maritime, Airborne), Solution, Environment (Synthetic, Gaming), Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Military Simulation and Training market size is forecasted to grow from an estimated USD 9.2 billion in 2022 to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The Military Simulation and Training Market is going to be driven by the effects of defense spending and the technological developments made with respect to the display. Rising Geopolitical tensions and border disputes specially in Asian countries is another driver for Military Simulation and Training product.

Based on platform, the land segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The growth in demand for military vehicles across the land, sea, and aerial platforms would drive the market growth. Several countries are modernizing their military fleets by inducting newer generation vehicle platforms. This is generating a simultaneous demand for simulation-based training for the military personnel on these platforms, thereby propelling the market prospects of the related military simulators.

Based on Application, Aviation makes the largest share of the market during the forecasted year.

The aviation segment is expected to have a larger market share in the forecasted year. This is majorly due to the complexity and risk involved in aircraft compared to the other end users. For example, a single mistake by pilots on board a military aircraft while landing or take-off will cost the lives of people on board and result in the loss of sophisticated military property and compromise the mission. Such complexity has forced the military authorities to incorporate simulator-based training for pilots. Moreover, the increasing adoption of newer generation aircraft that incorporate complex technologies in the military may require training for pilots to familiarize themselves with the latest equipment and systems. In such situations, providing hands-on experience may be difficult due to high-cost involvement. In such cases, the simulators act as the preferred option

"North America is projected to makes the largest share of the market during the forecasted year."

The rising orders to replace the old navy fleet with new ones from the US and Canada and the rise in export of goods are the major factors driving the demand for new ship commanders and crew. This also leads to increased demand for military training systems. According to Boeing Technician Outlook 2019, North America is anticipated to require more than 193,000 aircraft technicians and maintenance crew between 2019 and 2038. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for maintenance crew training across the region during the forecast period

This region is expected to lead the market from 2021 to 2026, owing to increased investments and the adoption of advanced military simulators for all the platforms by countries in this region. The presence of prominent manufacturers and integrators of these Military Simulation and Training, including Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies (US), is also expected drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

