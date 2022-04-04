Global Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 320.24 Billion Growth by 2026| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Advertising Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides key information about the market. For instance, the Online Advertising Market will grow at a CAGR of 12.08% during 2022-2026.
Key Players in the Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market Include: Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, and The Interpublic Group of Companies
Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market Analysis
- Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.
Insights Delivered into the Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market
- This market intelligence report on Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.
The reports help buyers understand:
- Global and regional spend potential for Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement for the period of 2022-2026
- Risk management and sustainability strategies
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
- Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process
This Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market procurement research report offers coverage of:
- Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
- The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
- Supply chain margins and pricing models
This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
