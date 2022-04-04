Actalent Absorbs Aerotek's Scientific and Clinical Business in Europe

New engineering and sciences brand expands client delivery capabilities with broadened global presence
HANOVER, Md., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, a leading engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, today announced that Aerotek's scientific and clinical business serving Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) has rebranded as part of Actalent. Both are operating companies of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.
Actalent formed as a new brand last year by bringing together Aerotek's engineering and sciences divisions and EASi, an engineering and sciences services company. At the same time, Aerotek focused its business on staffing and workforce solutions for the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, and facility management industries. Aerotek's scientific and clinical business in Europe, which delivers a range of talent solutions to life sciences companies across EMEA, bolsters Actalent's existing Europe-based engineering services operations.
"We're very excited to bring Aerotek's scientific and clinical business under the Actalent brand," said Amir Al-Ajooz, Actalent's head of business operations in Europe. "Together, we'll be able to create even more opportunity for our customers across EMEA and meet the increasing demands for technical expertise. Our teams and delivery centres in the UK and Switzerland, covering EMEA, are highly specialised in working in life sciences. We are pleased to now be part of a company that's focused on the unique needs of people and companies who are dedicated to this area."
In 2016, Allegis acquired The Stamford Group, a Swiss talent solutions company based in Basel, Switzerland, that became part of Aerotek's scientific and clinical business and is now part of Actalent.
"We were very happy to become part of the leading global talent solutions company after our acquisition by Allegis several years ago," said Nicole Gruenenfelder, director of operations for Actalent in Switzerland and co-founder of The Stamford Group. "Being part of the Actalent brand is even more exciting due to its specialisation in the areas of science and engineering. I look forward to seeing our customers in Switzerland and across EMEA benefit from the range of services we will now be able to offer."
Actalent's global scientific expertise includes capabilities in laboratory sciences, healthcare, and clinical research, with engineering capabilities in product and manufacturing engineering, environmental, architecture and civil engineering, power and utilities, construction management, systems and software. Three lines of business—contract talent, managed talent and engineering and sciences services—enable distinct solutions that help clients solve their business challenges.
"We are so much stronger together," said Chad Koele, Actalent's president. "I am thrilled with the work Amir's teams have done to grow our scientific and clinical business in EMEA and am very much looking forward to the global growth we will achieve together. This is the last big move in Actalent's launch, and it's a very exciting time for us as a new company. Not only do we now have offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, but we have the ability to serve our clients around the world, wherever and whenever their engineering and science initiatives need our support."
About Actalent (formerly Aerotek's Engineering and Sciences divisions and EASi)
Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com.
Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.
SOURCE Actalent
