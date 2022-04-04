A Biion NFT Shoe That Is Literally 'Out Of This World'

Biion Footwear entering the Metaverse with limited Edition NFT Shoes - Paradise Collection with Doodles.
TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Biion Footwear is ready to launch two limited edition shoes in collaboration with Doodles #2753 that are literally 'out of this world!'
The concept and design of this limited collection originated from the latest companion NFT collection "Space Doodle''. From this comes the Paradise NFT, tokenized on Polygon Blockchain as a collectable. Accompanying this is the physical shoe to wear in real life. A special release for your feet here on planet Earth featuring the same Doodle hero.
Doodles is a community-driven collectibles NFT project created by Evan Keast, Scott Martin, and Jordan Castro, featuring art by Burnt Toast. According to volume statistics data on OpenSea, Doodles currently ranks the 11th spot of all time.
The new NFT Biion Trainer, named Biion x NFT Doodles #2753 Paradise (total 222 pairs globally) It's counterpart is the Biion x Doodles #2753 Classic Paradise (limited edition pairs).
The Doodle Paradise collection will be relesed globally on www.biionfootwear.com at 10:22 am April 8th 2022 (EST). Biion will be creating a smooth process for fans to purchase this NFT collection with credit cards or Crypto from anywhere in the world, and the actual physical shoes will be delivered to fans in the early May. Mint price (buy price) is US$166.
The Trainer NFT Doodles #2753 Classic is available globally for purchase at biionfootwear.com at the price of US$122, starting from 10:22 am April 18th (EST)
Expanding from Biion's one-of-a-kind leisure-performance footwear lineup, both trainers will be made in the same style that Biion is renowned for, and the Classic in Biion's elevated eco-EVA with a rubber sole.
Biion Website
NFT Biion Images
Biion Brand Images
The Biion Brand Deck
About Biion Footwear
Founded in 2014, Biion arose from an idea that EVA footwear could be elevated in both performance and design. Form and function, enlightened with a wish to inspire and empower people to make the most of all they do.
Footwear for the Professional Leisure-ist, for the trailblazers, trendsetters and influencers, who not only stand out from the crowd but captivate it with a bold charm and a head-turning look befitting a vast array of consumers and occasions.
SOURCE Biion Footwear
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.