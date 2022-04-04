ABILITY Launches The A11y Toolbox, a Professional Digital Accessibility Tool Suite

The A11y Toolbox is a new software that helps web professionals perform accessibility work for clients – and it's something you won't want to miss.

EUGENE, Ore., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After much anticipation, ABILITY has officially launched the A11y Toolbox! Users can now sign up for the game-changing software on the A11y Toolbox website.

The A11y Toolbox ("a11y" is a numeronym that stands for "accessibility," but can also be pronounced like the word "ally") is a hybrid solution that functions not only as a management platform to help teams keep track of various accessibility audits and projects, but also as a literal "toolbox" of tools. Together, the tools support the identification and reporting of accessibility issues as well as the remediation process.

But why should the Toolbox be considered game-changing?

The Toolbox is the first and only suite of tools specifically designed for digital agencies that perform accessibility work: accessibility auditing, remediation, and even the creation of digital accessibility components for websites and applications.

As more and more companies start to understand that digital accessibility isn't an optional, "nice-to-have" site feature, they're integrating accessibility into their next-gen websites and software apps. For agencies and in-house web design and dev teams that work to achieve their digital accessibility goals, having the right tools and software for the job is more important than ever.

That's exactly why ABILITY created the A11y Toolbox – and if you're a digital agency that performs accessibility work, you won't want to miss out.

"We're so excited to offer this suite of powerful tools that will empower the professionals who build the websites and software we all use everyday," said Shaylor Murray, Founder of ABILITY.

While there are individual tools out there that may perform separate or similar functions, the A11y Toolbox's variety of tools are all hosted on one platform. And since the Toolbox is a browser-based software, you can access your account from anywhere. Users will no longer need multiple accounts for multiple tools; a single A11y Toolbox account gives users access to a variety of tools that allow them to save their tests and projects as they go.

It isn't just a time-saving software for simply one type of job or position, either; the A11y Toolbox is an inclusive, all-in-one digital accessibility project management platform fit for your entire agency, from accessibility auditors to project managers to sales executives to web designers.

If your team designs, builds, or audits websites and apps, the toolbox will prove invaluable.

The A11y Toolbox layout and setup has an intuitive hierarchy: you can create clients and associate different assets with them, like a website or application. Users are then able to create projects under that client and deploy various tools to test and record an asset's level of accessibility conformance, in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. The main tools in the A11y Toolbox include a WCAG Audit, a Media Audit, and a Color Swatch Analysis, each with a large subset of customizable options and functionality. Users also have several tiered account choices available including a feature rich free-forever tier that includes all three primary tools.

With the A11y Toolbox, you can:

Audit and track issues manually

Run automated accessibility audits

Compare and import audit issues

Assign specific projects to team members

Analyze all kinds of assets including color contrast

Create color blindness reports

Manage entire projects and multiple audits through a client's lifecycle

Collaborate with easy team and client management

Track measurable results over time

Download your reports to easily share with clients

and more.

The A11y Toolbox is the professional web accessibility tool suite that will help you accomplish your accessibility goals and meet WCAG conformance/legal compliance standards. Sign up for an A11y Toolbox account here.

