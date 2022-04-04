ContourMD Partners with Baymax, LLC, Recovery Specialists in Ohio and Michigan

ContourMD, located in Lenexa, Kansas, offers a wide variety of recovery products for post-surgical care designed to help patients Recover in Comfort and Safety™. For over 40 years, ContourMD's reputation has been built on personalized service and customer care. Baymax, LLC based in Michigan, can carry this same messaging to people needing recovery care products throughout Michigan and Ohio.

LENEXA, Kan., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContourMD, located in Lenexa, Kansas, offers a wide variety of recovery products for post-surgical care designed to help patients Recover in Comfort and Safety ™. These products include post-surgical compression garments for cosmetic/plastic surgery, bariatric, mastectomy procedures, maternity, and recovery/medical products.

WhyContourMD

ContourMD has worked closely with plastic and cosmetic surgeons to provide the most acceptable compression wear, utilizing proprietary fabric made with Creora® yarn and Activeseam® technology to give the highest compression quality where needed most. All products are proudly sourced and manufactured in the United States!

Partnering in Recovery

For over 40 years, ContourMD's reputation has been built on personalized service and customer care. Baymax, LLC based in Michigan, can carry this same messaging to people needing recovery care products throughout Ohio and Michigan. Baymax, LLC can provide customers with quality product recommendations locally with a skilled team of experts and specialists in medical products & devices. With all ContourMD's product offerings manufactured in the United States, customers experience the benefit of receiving products quicker!

