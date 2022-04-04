BOND BAKERY BRANDS WELCOMES PHILIP SHAW AS PRESIDENT, BOND BAKERY BRANDS USA

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bond Bakery Brands Limited ("Bond" or "Bond Bakery Brands") is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Philip Shaw as President of Bond's wholly owned subsidiary, Bond Bakery Brands USA Limited. Philip brings extensive experience leading and advising high-growth commercial bakeries, including previously serving as CEO of ACE Bakery and La Brea Bakery.
"It is a great accomplishment for a young company such as Bond Bakery Brands to attract a talented and experienced industry veteran like Philip Shaw to our team. Philip brings with him a tremendous level of operational experience and an impressive track record building and growing great bakeries. We are looking to accelerate Bond's growth into the United States and I am eager to work along side Philip as we continue to chart an exciting course for Bond Bakery Brands," said Nicolas Mulroney, Co-Founder, President (Canada) & CEO of Bond.
"I am extremely pleased to be joining Nicolas and the Bond team at this exciting juncture. Bond has built a unique bakery investment platform and I am looking forward to contributing to Bond's continued growth. I believe that Nicolas and his team are keenly focused and I am eager to contribute towards the mission of 'Building Better Bakeries'," said Philip Shaw.
"Today's announcement is a significant milestone for Bond as we strengthen our senior management team to continue making strategic investments within Canada and into the United States, via both acquisitions and investments in our manufacturing capabilities," said Cameron Loree, Co-Founder, EVP of Investments & Corporate Development.
Based in Canada, Bond Bakery Brands Limited is a stakeholder-focused investment platform accelerating the growth of bakery companies. Started by three friends, its mission is to demonstrate that business can be a force for good, and that profit and impact can go hand in hand. Bond is focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce that bakes high quality, delicious breads, pizzas, cakes, cookies, buns and more for retail and foodservice customers throughout North America. Bond's portfolio of bakeries includes Portofino Bakery Ltd., Pace Processing and Product Development Ltd., Coco Bakery Inc., and Holy Napoli Pizza Inc. Through these bakeries, Bond employs more than 600 people across 11 facilities in Canada.
For additional information, please visit www.bondbakerybrands.com.
SOURCE Bond Bakery Brands Limited
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.