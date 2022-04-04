HCI Equity Partners-Backed Echelon Supply and Service Acquires Berg-Nelson Company

ESS Announces Third Add-on Acquisition
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Supply and Service ("ESS"), backed by HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), announced it acquired Berg-Nelson Company, Inc. ("Berg-Nelson" or the "Company") on March 30, 2022. ESS (f/k/a JGB Enterprises, Inc.) is a leading supply chain management and logistics services distributor of industrial hose, fluid power products, and hose assembly solutions throughout a diverse set of end markets including the U.S. Department of Defense, oil and gas, food and beverage, retail, construction, and industrial OEMs. Berg-Nelson is ESS's third add-on acquisition since HCI's platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Berg-Nelson is a supplier of hose, gaskets, and industrial products throughout Southern California. Founded in 1951, the Company distributes products to a variety of industrial end markets and focuses on quick turnaround and specialty applications. Berg-Nelson further expands ESS's geographic distribution network to the West Coast.
"Berg-Nelson is a long-standing market leader in California, and we welcome the highly experienced team at the Company," said Kevin Kilkelly, President of Echelon Supply and Service. We believe it represents a compelling opportunity for ESS to gain a strong presence on the West coast to provide our customers with an even larger product portfolio."
HCI Managing Partner Doug McCormick commented, "This is the third acquisition for ESS, and we're very pleased with the growth of the ESS platform through strategic acquisitions. Berg-Nelson is a well-respected, founder-owned company, which brings expertise and expanded distribution footprint that will further ESS' growth."
Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to ESS.
Echelon Supply and Service, formally known as JGB Enterprises, Inc., is a leading supply chain management and logistics service provider of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions to industrial and government end markets. ESS is headquartered in Liverpool, NY with additional locations in Buffalo, NY, North Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, Eastern and Western Canada and Texas. For more information, please visit www.echelonsupply.com.
HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.
Contacts:
Kelsey Clute, VP, Director of Communications, HCI
kclute@hciequity.com
Darby Dame, Lambert
ddame@lambert.com
SOURCE HCI Equity Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
