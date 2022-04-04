Quanta Services to Host & Webcast its 2022 Investor Day

Company To Provide Strategic Update and Long-Term Financial Targets
HOUSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is hosting and webcasting its 2022 Investor Day from New York City on Tues., Apr. 5, 2022. Management intends to present certain information and engage in a question-and-answer discussion focused on the company's strategic initiatives and new long-term financial targets. The management presentation portion of the event is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and the entire event, including the question-and-answer portion, is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.
A webcast of the event will be available for live viewing and will also be available for replay following the event on the Company's website under the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events). The presentation materials utilized by management during Quanta's 2022 Investor Day will also be available on the same area of the Investor Relations website following conclusion of the event. For more information, please contact Kip Rupp at 713-341-7260 or investors@quantaservices.com.
About Quanta Services
Quanta is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.
Contact:
Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 341-7260
SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.
