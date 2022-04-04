REGIS CAMUS HANDS DOWN RARE CHAMPAGNE, JEWEL OF CHAMPAGNE, TO MAUD RABIN ET EMILIEN BOUTILLAT

REIMS, France, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

"I now pass on the keys to the future and the life of Rare Champagne to Maud. And I pass the longevity of know-how and the signature of Rare Champagne Wine to Emilien Boutillat."

- Régis Camus

The most decorated cellar master of the century, Régis Camus retires with no shortage of emotion or pride. He has 8 trophies and 26 years in the service of Piper-Heidsieck, Charles Heidsieck and Rare Champagne to his name. EPI group was particularly close to his heart; though he may have retired, he remains true to the values he held dear. He dedicated his most recent years of work to Rare Champagne, which was then Piper-Heidsieck's prestige cuvée. He fashioned that vintage into an icon, winning the hearts of champagne's finest connoisseurs. The bet paid off.

"Since 2018, together with Maud Rabin, I've worked to make Rare Champagne into a Maison in its own right. Appreciated, respected, sought-after: Rare Champagne has become the jewel I hoped it would and is now considered a fine brand by our peers. It's something I am extremely proud of."

- Régis Camus

"Régis Camus bows out on Rare Millésime 2008. With notes described as 'infinite', it is no wonder it enjoyed stunning success worldwide. The handover began a number of years ago and is progressing well. It gives Maud Rabin all the foundations she needs to continue Rare Champagne's success in all four corners of the globe. Régis Camus leaves us a legacy of some absolutely grandiose Millésimes of Rare Champagne, which we will reveal as we go when they are ready to be tasted. Patience. The soul of Régis Camus, firmly anchored in the DNA of Rare Champagne, will watch for many years to come, while Emilien Boutillat prepares the next Millésimes to be unveiled in a decade. We leave time to time."

- Damien Lafaurie, President of EPI's Wine and Champagne Division.

ABOUT RARE CHAMPAGNE

The noble origins of Rare Champagne stretch back to Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France, with a revolutionary spirit to fight the trivialization of vintages. Rare Champagne has declared only eleven vintages in the past forty years. The Maison chooses only the most unique of years; years when nature can be tamed, when weather and expertise combine for truly exceptional champagne. On the famous bottle is the tiara designed by Arthus Bertrand, crowning a wine that rules over every whim of weather.

Rare Champagne is a wine with limitless potential, a wine worth taking time over. Far from a hindrance, the slow progress of time highlights the best of each vintage. Rare Champagne flourishes year in, year out. Its elegance of style is built on infinite freshness, lasting minerality and a dazzling purity with subtly contrasting notes.

Discover Rare Champagne is an introduction to the French Art de Vivre: a timeless, borderless elegance.

