The Chopped Leaf opens 100th store and announces partnership with local Children's Hospital Foundations coast to coast

OAKVILLE, ON, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chopped Leaf, a proudly Canadian QSR brand, today announced its 100th store opening in Regina, Saskatchewan. The milestone store, located at 3799 Rochdale Blvd, joins The Chopped Leaf's existing retail presence across Canada, including locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

"With its abundance of parks, sport and recreation facilities, arts and cultural centres, museums and performance spaces, Regina was an ideal location to mark this milestone. We are excited to join this wonderful and welcoming community," said Blair Stevens, Brand President and Founder of The Chopped Leaf.

Providing accessible and healthy food to families in communities across Canada is among The Chopped Leaf's core missions as a brand. "We are excited for this milestone and are proud to be a Canada-wide, coast-to-coast brand, making convenient better-for-you meals more accessible than ever before. But it won't stop there. We have a strong plan for growth and are looking for ways to support the communities where we operate," says Stevens.

As part of the 100th store opening, The Chopped Leaf is also partnering with local Children's Hospital Foundations to provide donations, meals and funds. "As a Chopped Leaf franchisee, it's important to give back to your local community and it's something I've wanted to do since I opened my first location. I am so thankful to be with a growing Canadian company that supports important causes like our local Children's Hospital Foundations," said Jas Dosanjh Rai.

Surpassing its goal for store openings since 2015, including navigating growth during the COVID pandemic, the brand is now aiming to double its store openings in the next five years. "This milestone is only the beginning for The Chopped Leaf, and we couldn't have done this without our loyal customers and the incredible franchisees who have joined our team," says Stevens.

About The Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 100 locations open and committed to open within Canada and the USA. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef designed meals, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands.

About Supporting Your Local Children's Hospital Foundations

Across Canada, there are children's hospitals providing care to kids and families when they need it most. Community support helps your local children's hospital ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast.

